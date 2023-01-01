2023 Edinburgh International Festival

Join world-class musicians as they gather for the Edinburgh International Festival in its 76th year

Embrace the unexpected, welcome the new and dream beyond the ordinary with the 2023 Edinburgh International Festival. Audiences will be treated to an unparalleled celebration of music, theatre, opera and dance as the Festival welcomes acclaimed artists from around the world.

This year the festival notches up its 76th birthday, with classical solo violinist and Grammy-award winner Nicola Benedetti taking the reins for her debut as festival director.

Inspired by the writing of Martin Luther King, the festival this year poses the question, ‘Where do we go from here?’ Performances are organised around three key themes: ‘Community over chaos’, ‘Hope in the face of adversity’ and ‘A perspective that’s not one’s own’.

Musicians spanning a myriad of genres will perform orchestral classics, fresh interpretations, symphonic masterpieces and new arrangements. Witness extraordinary performances in various venues across the delightful backdrop of Edinburgh, including the festival’s home at the top of Royal Mile, The Hub.

2023’s programme will be an inspiring experience with something for everyone, from a cutting-edge performance of Antonín Dvořák’s Eighth Symphony, to Romantic masterpieces, to a finale bursting with operatic grandeur and a monumental choral symphony.

Let’s explore some Festival highlights…