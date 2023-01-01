2023 Edinburgh International Festival
2023 Edinburgh International Festival
Join world-class musicians as they gather for the Edinburgh International Festival in its 76th year
Embrace the unexpected, welcome the new and dream beyond the ordinary with the 2023 Edinburgh International Festival. Audiences will be treated to an unparalleled celebration of music, theatre, opera and dance as the Festival welcomes acclaimed artists from around the world.
This year the festival notches up its 76th birthday, with classical solo violinist and Grammy-award winner Nicola Benedetti taking the reins for her debut as festival director.
Inspired by the writing of Martin Luther King, the festival this year poses the question, ‘Where do we go from here?’ Performances are organised around three key themes: ‘Community over chaos’, ‘Hope in the face of adversity’ and ‘A perspective that’s not one’s own’.
Musicians spanning a myriad of genres will perform orchestral classics, fresh interpretations, symphonic masterpieces and new arrangements. Witness extraordinary performances in various venues across the delightful backdrop of Edinburgh, including the festival’s home at the top of Royal Mile, The Hub.
2023’s programme will be an inspiring experience with something for everyone, from a cutting-edge performance of Antonín Dvořák’s Eighth Symphony, to Romantic masterpieces, to a finale bursting with operatic grandeur and a monumental choral symphony.
Let’s explore some Festival highlights…
The Opening Concert: Buddha Passion
5 August, Usher Hall
The Royal Scottish National Orchestra and Edinburgh Festival Chorus perform the Scottish premiere of Buddha Passion, written and conducted by Tan Dun. Combining a conducting career with his role as a UNESCO Global Goodwill Ambassador, Tan Dun’s many accolades include an Academy Award for the score to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Inspired by Chinese and Sanskrit texts, Buddha Passion is set at the foot of the Himalayas and the score fuses the ancient wisdom of Buddhism with the musical tradition of JS Bach’s Passions.
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra: Where do we go from here?
6 August, Usher Hall
Festival director Nicola Benedetti and broadcaster Tom Service will present this event featuring the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and its chief conductor Ryan Wigglesworth. Exploring works by some of today’s most exciting composers, the concert presents Hans Abrahamsen’s orchestral song cycle Let me tell you, in which Shakespeare’s Ophelia tells her own story. The programme also features Helen Grime’s nature-inspired Virga, Elizabeth Ogonek’s dramatic as though birds and Mark-Anthony Turnage’s expressionist masterpiece Three Screaming Popes.
Budapest Festival Orchestra: Dvořák Inside Out
8 August, Usher Hall (as part of a Festival residency, 8–10 August, Usher Hall)
Immerse yourself in Dvořák’s lively Eighth Symphony in an evening of music and conversation presented in the round. Inspired by the Budapest Festival Orchestra’s Midnight Music concert series, the audience will sit on bean bags with the musicians positioned among them. Rather than going through from start to finish, conductor Iván Fischer stops and starts for explanations and questions. The Eighth Symphony is among Antonín Dvořák’s most ambitious orchestral works, full of melody, drama and the mingled lilt and fire of Czech folk rhythms.
KBS Symphony Orchestra
11 August, Usher Hall
One of South Korea’s most exciting orchestras makes its festival debut performing two Romantic masterpieces under chief conductor Pietari Inkinen. Dvořák’s Cello Concerto is one of his most passionate and lyrical compositions, and this performance will feature rising star, soloist Jaemin Han – the youngest ever winner of the George Enescu International Competition. Also on the bill is Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony. An eloquent exploration of fate, the symphony progresses from a brooding and volatile first movement to an exuberant dance-infused finale.
London Symphony Orchestra: Rachmaninov & Shostakovich
14 August, Usher Hall (as part of a Festival residency, 14-18 August, Usher Hall)
Principal guest conductor Gianandrea Noseda leads the orchestra in a cinematic programme overflowing with luscious melodies and stirring revolutionary tunes. Rachmaninov’s intoxicating Second Piano Concerto is gloriously romantic with heart-soaring melodies that have featured in film scores, from Brief Encounter to Bridget Jones’s Diary. It’s brought to life here in the hands of Mikhail Pletnev, one of the greatest pianists of his generation. Also on the programme, Shostakovich’s Eleventh Symphony, a cinematic work featuring stirring revolutionary songs painting a vivid musical portrait of a blood-soaked battle.
Julia Bullock and Bretton Brown
16 August, The Queen’s Hall
American soprano Julia Bullock and pianist Bretton Brown perform songs that span a broad spectrum of eras and genres – from Wolf to Weill, before turning to the music of blues pioneers Lovie Austin, Billie Holiday and Nina Simone. The songs are empowering and provocative, amplifying the voices of women from Schubert’s Suleika to Connie Converse and heard here in hauntingly beautiful new arrangements by another of Bullock’s collaborators, Jeremy Siskind. An inspiring celebration of diverse styles and perspectives, unified by the power of song.
Tippett’s A Child of our Time
20 August, Usher Hall
Sir Andrew Davis conducts the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and the Edinburgh Festival Chorus in this profound exploration of human nature. Written by Michael Tippett, A Child of Our Time draws on an eclectic mixture of influences from JS Bach’s Passions to the British choral tradition, as well as African American spirituals arranged by Tippett. Sir Andrew Davis and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra are joined by a stellar line-up of soloists including soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha and mezzo soprano Dame Sarah Connolly. The programme opens with a 60th anniversary performance of Tippett’s Concerto for Orchestra, a work commissioned by the International Festival and premiered at the Usher Hall in 1963.
Isidore String Quartet at The Hub
24 August, The Hub
The Festival’s reimagined Hub is a space to connect with music and the musicians and experience informal and experimental sessions while taking a deep dive into all that’s happening at this year’s event. It’s also the perfect venue to host New York’s Isidore String Quartet, winner of last year’s Banff International String Quartet Competition. Making its festival debut, the Isidore String Quartet will open with Haydn’s poised C major Quartet from his first ground-breaking Op. 20 set and followed by the Second String Quartet, ‘Awakening’. Written by contemporary American composer Billy Childs, ‘Awakening’ was inspired by a traumatic incident when his wife fell seriously ill. After the interval the quartet turns to Felix Mendelssohn’s lyrical String Quartet Op. 44 No. 3, filled with the composer’s habitual high energy and soaring melodies.
Patricia Kopatchinskaja and Camerata Bern
26 August, The Queen’s Hall
Haydn’s seven meditations on The Seven Last Words of Christ are presented in a refreshing new guise by violinist-director Patricia Kopatchinskaja and the Camerata Bern, with video installation by René Liebert. Patricia Kopatchinskaja’s musicality and sense of adventure have made her a favourite with audiences worldwide. Performed in front of a bold new installation, Kopatchinskaja brings her energy to Haydn’s innovative collection of slow movements. With its unique fusion of music and visuals, this is guaranteed to be a thought-provoking and unforgettable experience.
The Closing Concert
27 August, Usher Hall
The BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and the Edinburgh Festival Chorus are joined by three vocal soloists for this powerful finale to the Usher Hall programme. Conductor Karina Canellakis, renowned for delivering emotionally charged performances, takes on feats of musical storytelling in this narrative programme. Excerpts come from Richard Wagner’s influential opera Tristan und Isolde, Alexander Scriabin’s symphonic Poème de l’extase and Sergei Rachmaninov’s choral symphony The Bells, inspired by Edgar Allen Poe’s poem of the same name.
