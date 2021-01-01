A summer filled with lyrical events in Quebec City

La Brigade lyrique at the Place Royale (Québec City) – Festival d’opéra de Québec 2019.

left to right: Jean-Philippe Mailloux (piano), Julien Horbatuk (baritone), Émilie Baillargeon (soprano), Stéphanie Lavoie (soprano), Jonathan Gagné (tenor). Credit: Louise Leblanc Worth the wait Quebec’s capital has now firmly established its place as a key player on the international classical music stage thanks to the Opéra de Québec and its Festival, which has made a name for itself due to co-productions with New York’s Metropolitan Opera and collaborations with acclaimed stage directors Robert Lepage and François Girard. Postponed last summer by the coronavirus pandemic, the Festival is now back in full swing with a glorious celebration of French lyric art. The annual event’s 10th edition aims to showcase the strength and depth of operatic singing across Quebec with productions running the gamut from exceptional young, up-and-coming talent to world-renowned artists. This year’s edition of the Festival d'opéra de Québec will present its main production, L’opéra français en fête, on 30 July in the magnificent Grand Théâtre de Québec. The concert’s delectable menu of French opera arias, conducted by Jean-Marie Zeitouni, trains the spotlight on outstanding local artists, from such established performers as Karina Gauvin, Éric Laporte and Jean-François Lapointe, Alain Coulombe and Hélène Guilmette to fast-rising stars Claire de Sévigné and Florie Valiquette among them. Opera lovers worldwide will have the chance to savour the evening’s proceedings, which will be streamed online on the Festival d’opéra de Québec’s website and YouTube channel at a later date.