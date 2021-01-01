Enjoy quality premieres in premium quality from the Hungarian State Opera The Hungarian State Opera’s new streaming service provides quality Saturday-night theatrical entertainment for all the family, with opera, ballet and concerts available for audiences at home Until we’re able to return to theatres and concert halls, the Hungarian State Opera has the answer: a new paid streaming service reaching out to audiences at home with a series of weekly Saturday-night operas, concerts and ballets. The programme will be a mix of brand-new productions which were due to take place in person and recordings of popular recent performances. The Budapest Opera is not only home to the leading Hungarian State Opera – it also stages performances from the Hungarian National Ballet, a company renowned for its trailblazing work in both classical and modern dance. As well as a raft of operas and ballets scheduled to watch on the streaming platform, you’ll also find a further selection of gala concerts from the Hungarian State Opera Orchestra and aria recitals from the company’s internationally renowned soloists. This season at the Hungarian State Opera is dedicated to ‘The Muse of France’, with a focus on French culture. Viewers have already had the chance to see a production of Die Rheinnixen, a rare opera by Offenbach, and ballets such as Flowers of Paris, based on the French Revolution, and Don Juan, the story of the legendary fictional libertine’s descent into hell, set to the music of Gluck. The performances are recorded at the various venues of the Hungarian State Opera, with grand productions taking place at the Erkel Theatre and the Eiffel Art Studios, the brand-new state-of-the-art complex. The Eiffel Art Studios’ Bánffy Stage was designed for smaller, more dedicated audiences, showcasing experimental performances, modern choreographies, Baroque operas and song recitals. Read on to find out more about the brilliant programmes on offer in the coming months…