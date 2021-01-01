Enjoy a summer of spectacular music in two of Latvia’s most beautiful cities The Riga Jurmala Music Festival is back for 2021, featuring artists from around the world including Yuja Wang, Truls Mørk and Renée Fleming Consisting of 20 concerts spread across four weekends in July, August and September, the annual Riga Jurmala Music Festival is a much-anticipated event where classical music lovers can revel in world-class performances. This summer, each three-day weekend will be anchored by a leading international orchestra and conductor. On two of the evenings, they will perform a series of concerts and recitals that feature leading stars, and on the remaining night, a prominent soloist will take to the stage. Afternoons at the festival are dedicated to showcasing some of the most promising up-and-coming talent, including 22-year-old pianist Alexandre Kantorow and young violinist Daniel Lozakovich. The Riga Jurmala Music Festival takes place in two of Latvia’s most beautiful cities: the historic capital, Riga, and the seaside resort of Jurmala. Evening performances are held at the magnificent Latvian National Opera in Riga and at the breath-taking Dzintari Concert Hall in Jurmala, while the legendary Great Guild in Riga hosts afternoon concerts. Each venue is an architectural gem in its own right, adding an extra dimension to the festival experience.