Advertisement feature
Enjoy a summer of spectacular music in two of Latvia’s most beautiful cities
The Riga Jurmala Music Festival is back for 2021, featuring artists from around the world including Yuja Wang, Truls Mørk and Renée Fleming
Consisting of 20 concerts spread across four weekends in July, August and September, the annual Riga Jurmala Music Festival is a much-anticipated event where classical music lovers can revel in world-class performances.
This summer, each three-day weekend will be anchored by a leading international orchestra and conductor. On two of the evenings, they will perform a series of concerts and recitals that feature leading stars, and on the remaining night, a prominent soloist will take to the stage. Afternoons at the festival are dedicated to showcasing some of the most promising up-and-coming talent, including 22-year-old pianist Alexandre Kantorow and young violinist Daniel Lozakovich.
The Riga Jurmala Music Festival takes place in two of Latvia’s most beautiful cities: the historic capital, Riga, and the seaside resort of Jurmala. Evening performances are held at the magnificent Latvian National Opera in Riga and at the breath-taking Dzintari Concert Hall in Jurmala, while the legendary Great Guild in Riga hosts afternoon concerts. Each venue is an architectural gem in its own right, adding an extra dimension to the festival experience.
Looking forward to a summer of spectacular music? Read on to learn about the leading orchestras and artists who will be performing this year…
16 – 18 July
Under the baton of John Eliot Gardiner, the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra will anchor the first of the four weekends. The orchestra has a reputation as one of the world’s finest, its luminous sound cultivated in recent years by the late, great Latvian conductor Mariss Jansons.
For the first concert, the orchestra will feature Yuja Wang in a performance of Brahms’s epic Piano Concerto No. 1. The celebrated Beijing-born pianist is the celebrated for her astounding technical abilities, incredible musicianship and captivating stage presence.
On the night of its second performance, celebrated pianist András Schiff joins the orchestra for Schumann’s beautiful Piano Concerto.
6 – 8 August
Chief conductor Yuri Temirkanov will lead the St Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra in a series of concerts. With a history dating back to 1882, this orchestra may be the oldest in Russia, but it has a longstanding reputation for its contemporary repertoire.
On 6 August, the orchestra plays Glinka’s wonderful, vibrant overture to Ruslan and Lyudmila and Rimsky-Korsakov’s evocative tone poem Scheherazade, and cellist Truls Mørk joins them for Shostakovich’s fiery Cello Concerto No. 1.
The concert on 7 August welcomes acclaimed violinist Renaud Capuçon, the soloist in Bruch’s ultra-romantic Violin Concerto No. 1, alongside performances of Rachmaninov’s colourful Symphonic Dances and Verdi’s haunting overture to La forza del destino.
27 – 29 August
The world-class Concertgebouw Orchestra, led by conductor Daniel Harding, will feature on the final weekend of the Riga Jurmala Festival 2021.
The concert on the 27 August is features Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 with the formidable Yefim Bronfman as soloist. Complementing the Beethoven is one of the 19th century’s finest orchestral masterpieces: Bruckner’s monumental Symphony No. 7.
The Riga Jurmala Festival welcomes the great soprano Renée Fleming on 28 August, as she performs Messiaen’s sumptuous modernist songs Poèmes pour mi with the Concertgebouw Orchestra. Debussy’s perfumed Prélude à l’après-midi d’un faune and his tempestuous tone poem La Mer add to the French theme, with Stravinsky’s neo-classical ballet Agon completing this fascinating programme.
2 – 5 September
The celebrated Bayreuth Festival Orchestra consists of 200 musicians from Germany and around the world and will be conducted by Andris Nelsons.
Enjoy a feast of Wagner on 3 September as soprano Christine Goerke, tenor Klaus Florian Vogt and bass Günther Groissböck join the orchestra for overtures, preludes and arias from Lohengrin, Parsifal and the Ring Cycle. And on 4 September, this wonderful line-up of musicians will give a concert performance of Act I from Wagner’s Die Walküre.
Also this weekend, enjoy recitals by renowned pianists Leif Ove Andsnes (Beethoven, Schubert and Dvořák and Maria João Pires (Schubert, Debussy and Beethoven).
To view the full programme and to book your tickets, click here