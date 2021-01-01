Youth Music Culture Guangdong strikes a chord in 2021

A three-part programme

Proceedings begin at 8 pm Beijing time (12pm GMT; 7am EST) with a concert given by the Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra (GSO) and its conductor Long Yu. Their programme includes Prokofiev’s Second Violin Concerto and Beethoven’s Third Piano Concerto, performed respectively by two rising millennial stars, violinist Paloma So and pianist Serena Wang, and an arrangement of a Chinese classic by erhu master Liu Tianhua.

Legendary cellist and YMCG Artistic Director Yo-Yo Ma takes centre stage next via video link from Boston, Massachusetts for a deep-dive into the art of interpretation, geared towards young orchestra players. His ‘Inside the Practice Room’ presentation, complete with personal insights from a lifetime’s music-making, is sure to reveal fresh creative approaches to the art of performance. He is also set to join Long Yu, fellow professional musicians, alumni of past YMCG events, representatives of the Guangzhou Symphony Youth Orchestra and others for a transcontinental meeting of minds, informed by the theme of ‘harmony and equilibrium’.

All three Special Event sessions will be broadcast free of charge on the BBC Music Magazine website and YMCG’s social media channels, available to watch from 1st February.