Apply now for the International Telekom Beethoven Competition Bonn 2023
The competition is open again to promising, young, artistically excellent pianists from around the world
Dedicated to promoting young pianists of exceptional talent
The International Telekom Beethoven Competition Bonn is taking place again in 2023 and is open to young pianists from around the world. The competition provides an opportunity for up-and-coming musicians to compete in solo recitals, as chamber musicians and as soloists with orchestra. The Telekom Beethoven Competition Bonn is committed to promoting young pianists of exceptional talent as they embark on their international careers. The competition also celebrates the work of Ludwig van Beethoven in his hometown of Bonn.
Sponsored by Deutsche Telekom
The jury features nine internationally renowned musicians who will select the most promising participants. The decisions of jury members are based on their outstanding musical expertise. The members represent a wide range of backgrounds and remarkable careers – all of which contributes to the diversity of the jury.
Open to young musical talent aged 18-25
Following a qualification round, 28 promising musicians will be invited to Bonn to compete in four competition rounds – three recital rounds, and a chamber music and concerto final. The competition focuses on works by Beethoven from throughout his life. In addition to compulsory pieces, candidates will put together a free programme to show the jury their individual potential.
Those who can’t experience the competition in person will be able to enjoy all performances via live stream. In addition, the in-person and live-stream audiences will be able to vote for two Audience Choice Awards – one from the audience in Bonn, and one from those listening via live stream.
