Apply now for the International Telekom Beethoven Competition Bonn 2023

Open to young musical talent aged 18-25

Following a qualification round, 28 promising musicians will be invited to Bonn to compete in four competition rounds – three recital rounds, and a chamber music and concerto final. The competition focuses on works by Beethoven from throughout his life. In addition to compulsory pieces, candidates will put together a free programme to show the jury their individual potential.

Those who can’t experience the competition in person will be able to enjoy all performances via live stream. In addition, the in-person and live-stream audiences will be able to vote for two Audience Choice Awards – one from the audience in Bonn, and one from those listening via live stream.

Click here to apply for entry to the 2023 competition now.