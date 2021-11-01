Chamber Award 2022

Welcome to the 2022 BBC Music Magazine Awards.

This year’s nominated recordings are listed below. You can listen to extracts from each recording by pressing the red ‘play’ icon next to the disc image.

Please note: Do not press the red arrow next to the disc title until you are ready to vote. If you do, the voting system will store it as a vote and it cannot be changed. The red arrow next to your chosen nomination will turn green when your vote has been cast.

How to vote in the Chamber category in this year’s BBC Music Magazine Awards:

Click the red upwards arrow to the left of your chosen recording. Please note: Once you have clicked your chosen recording, your vote is locked and cannot be changed.

The red upwards arrow will turn green when your vote has been cast. Make sure your chosen recording has a green arrow next to it before filling in your details.

Fill in your name and email address at the bottom of the voting form. Your vote will not be counted unless you complete this step.

If you have any problems with voting, please get in touch with us directly at music@classical-music.com.

Ravel/Saint-Saëns

Piano Trios

Sitkovetsky Trio

BIS BIS-2219

‘Ravishingly playing by the Sitkovetsky Trio, who more than inhabit the scope of Ravel’s expressive language and ambition in his attempt to expand the form’s musical language.’ (Sarah Urwin Jones)

American Quintets

Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective

Chandos CHAN 20224

‘There are moments of genuine beauty here. And the icing on the cake? The Collective’s vigour and warmth.’ (Geoff Brown)

The Mad Lover

Thomas Dunford (lute), Théotime Langlois de Swarte (violin)

Harmonia Mundi HMM902305

‘The two young protagonists in this mesmerising performance are violinist Théotime Langlois de Swarte (here in his debut recording as a soloist) and lutenist Thomas Dunford. Approaching the repertoire with a shared musical vision, they produce ravishingly expressive accounts from curtain up to lights down.’ (Kate Bolton-Porciatti)