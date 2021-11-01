Choral Award 2022

Welcome to the 2022 BBC Music Magazine Awards.

This year’s nominated recordings are listed below. You can listen to extracts from each recording by pressing the red ‘play’ icon next to the disc image.

Please note: Do not press the red arrow next to the disc title until you are ready to vote. If you do, the voting system will store it as a vote and it cannot be changed. The red arrow next to your chosen nomination will turn green when your vote has been cast.

How to vote in the Choral category in this year’s BBC Music Magazine Awards:

Click the red upwards arrow to the left of your chosen recording. Please note: Once you have clicked your chosen recording, your vote is locked and cannot be changed.

The red upwards arrow will turn green when your vote has been cast. Make sure your chosen recording has a green arrow next to it before filling in your details.

Fill in your name and email address at the bottom of the voting form. Your vote will not be counted unless you complete this step.

If you have any problems with voting, please get in touch with us directly at music@classical-music.com.

Dussek: Missa Solemnelle

Academy of Ancient Music/Richard Egarr

AAM AAM011

‘The work is fluent, imaginatively orchestrated with impressive contrapuntal writing. This enjoyable, well recorded rendition, with lovely solo singing, has clear passionate advocacy.’ (Jan Smaczny)

JS Bach: Cantatas, BWV 32, 82 & 106

Dunedin Consort/John Butt

Linn Records CKD672

‘It’s extraordinary to think that the congregations at Bach’s churches would have regularly expected the musical quality represented here. These three cantatas are in effect musical dramas, each taking its listener on a transformative journey from pain and suffering to joy and hope (how appropriate today as, all being well, we start to emerge from this pandemic).’ (Oliver Condy)

Arvo Pärt/Schnittke: Choral Works

Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir/Kaspars Putniņš

BIS BIS-2521

‘BIS already boasts a fine version of the Concerto recorded by Tõnu Kaljuste and the Swedish Radio Choir two decades ago. But the newcomer surpasses it; and the music of Pärt is stitched into the choir’s DNA.’ (Paul Riley)