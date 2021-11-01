Concerto Award 2022

Welcome to the 2022 BBC Music Magazine Awards.

This year’s nominated recordings are listed below. You can listen to extracts from each recording by pressing the red ‘play’ icon next to the disc image.

Bartók/Martinů

Frank Peter Zimmermann (violin), Bamberg Symphony Orchestra/Jakub Hrůša

BIS BIS-2457

‘Hrůša accompanies with understanding and flexibility, while the players of the Bamberg Symphony clearly relish Martinů’s highly coloured orchestral palette. The Bartók Solo Violin Sonata is a great bonus and beautifully played, but these landmark performances of the Martinů concertos are the headline items and both are unquestionably outstanding.’ (Jan Smaczny)

Plaisirs illuminés

Patricia Kopatchinskaja (violin), Sol Gabetta (cello); Camerata Bern/Francisco Coll

Alpha Classics ALPHA580

‘Two threads run through this adventurous disc – the spirit of Béla Bartók and the Camerata Bern’s prowess – but the force of personality at the centre of it all comes from the fiery, siering spirit of violinist Patricia Kopatchinskaja.’ (John Allison)

Beethoven: Piano Concertos

Krystian Zimerman (piano); London Symphony Orchestra/Simon Rattle

Deutsche Grammophon 483 9971

‘It’s appropriate that the peak of Beethoven’s orchestral artistry should be scaled by two musicians also at the height of their powers: these performances are as near-definitive as I ever expect to hear.’ (Michael Church)