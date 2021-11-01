Instrumental Award 2022

Welcome to the 2022 BBC Music Magazine Awards.

This year’s nominated recordings are listed below. You can listen to extracts from each recording by pressing the red ‘play’ icon next to the disc image.

Advertisement

Please note: Do not press the red arrow next to the disc title until you are ready to vote. If you do, the voting system will store it as a vote and it cannot be changed. The red arrow next to your chosen nomination will turn green when your vote has been cast.

How to vote in the Instrumental category in this year’s BBC Music Magazine Awards:

Click the red upwards arrow to the left of your chosen recording. Please note: Once you have clicked your chosen recording, your vote is locked and cannot be changed.

The red upwards arrow will turn green when your vote has been cast. Make sure your chosen recording has a green arrow next to it before filling in your details.

Fill in your name and email address at the bottom of the voting form. Your vote will not be counted unless you complete this step.

If you have any problems with voting, please get in touch with us directly at music@classical-music.com.

Return to the main Awards voting page here.

You can buy the nominated recordings from the following outlets:

Paganini: 24 Caprices

Alina Ibragimova (violin)

Hyperion CDA68366

‘Alina Ibragimova turns the performing tradition associated with these finger-crippling miniatures on its head by focusing on their ‘demonic’ aspect. Rather than despatching each caprice at a steadily maintained tempo with technical fluency the name of the game, she goes behind the notes to reveal a composer fully in touch with, and in many cases innovating the spectral extravagances of the era.’ (Julian Haylock)

Busoni: Piano Works

Peter Donohoe (piano)

Chandos CHAN 20237

‘If some of the works here make uncomfortable listening – despite Donohoe’s keyboard brilliance – that is because Busoni himself disdained aural comfort: he was more interested in pushing out the boundaries of tonality than he was in purveying seductive listening. He was ahead of his time in anticipating what Webern and Messiaen would do.’ (Michael Church)

On DSCH

Works by Shostakovich and R Stevenson

Igor Levit (piano)

Sony Classical 19439809212

‘If Igor Levit were a climber, I imagine he would endeavour to conquer El Capitan’s sheer face or the savage K2 in winter. The 34-year-old pianist is fearless, determined and fired up by monumental challenges. Yet the first surprise of this album – which you will absolutely want to hear – is the subtlety and intimacy of Levit’s playing.’ (Rebecca Franks)