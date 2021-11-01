Newcomer Award 2022

Welcome to the 2022 BBC Music Magazine Awards.

This year’s nominated recordings are listed below. You can listen to extracts from each recording by pressing the red ‘play’ icon next to the disc image.

Advertisement

Please note: Do not press the red arrow next to the disc title until you are ready to vote. If you do, the voting system will store it as a vote and it cannot be changed. The red arrow next to your chosen nomination will turn green when your vote has been cast.

How to vote in the Newcomer category in this year’s BBC Music Magazine Awards:

Click the red upwards arrow to the left of your chosen recording. Please note: Once you have clicked your chosen recording, your vote is locked and cannot be changed.

The red upwards arrow will turn green when your vote has been cast. Make sure your chosen recording has a green arrow next to it before filling in your details.

Fill in your name and email address at the bottom of the voting form. Your vote will not be counted unless you complete this step.

If you have any problems with voting, please get in touch with us directly at music@classical-music.com.

Return to the main Awards voting page here.

You can buy the nominated recordings from the following outlets:

Heart & Hereafter

Coleridge-Taylor Songs

Elizabeth Llewellyn (soprano)

Orchid Classics ORC100164

‘The Song of Hiawatha, hugely popular a century ago, is still the work most commonly associated with Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. Much of his other music – he had 80 opus numbers to his credit when he died in 1912, aged 37 – lies unrecorded, so this new recording of songs by the London-born composer is a refreshingly bold act of recuperation. It’s also the English soprano Elizabeth Llewellyn’s debut recital disc, and she’s a persuasive advocate for this largely unknown repertoire.’ (Terry Blain)

The Centre is Everywhere

Works by Edmund Finnis et al

Manchester Collective

Bedroom Community HVALUR38

‘The centre of the album is taken from the haunting, iridescent work by Edmund Finnis at the centre of this compelling release, celebrating five years of Manchester Collective. Commissioned by the ensemble and scored for 12 string players, the piece has an ageless, ancient-yet-modern quality.’ (Steph Power)

Passione

Tenor arias by Puccini, Tosti et al

Freddie De Tommaso (tenor)

Decca 485 1509

‘Listen to Freddie De Tommaso at full throttle and you’ll need to lie down in a darkened room. Passione is singing in the tradition of De Tommaso’s hero Franco Corelli: stylish and heartfelt, spinning gold out of the simplest of popular Italian songs.’ (Christopher Cook)