Opera Award 2022

Handel: Ariodante

Cecilia Bartoli et al; Les Musiciens du Prince Monaco/Gianluca Capuano; dir. Christof Loy (Salzburg, 2017)

Unitel DVD 802408

‘This is luxury casting. Kathryn Lewek’s Ginevra gives us a masterclass in Handelian legato. The French countertenor Christophe Dumaux is magnificent as the villainous Polinesso – the octave drops in his final aria are quite astonishing. Gianluca Capuano coaxes the best out of the singers and his Monégasque musicians.’ (Christopher Cook)

Handel: Rodelinda

Lucy Crowe, Iestyn Davies et al; The English Concert/Harry Bicket

Linn Records CKD658

‘Against the odds, director Harry Bicket has gifted us the best-ever recording of Rodelinda. The Covid pandemic having forced Carnegie Hall to cancel a planned concert production, Bicket arranged to record in London instead, with the same musicians, each two metres apart. Many would find it impossible to do justice to Handel’s score while keeping socially distanced: blend, ensemble, precision and spontaneous reactions all require proximity. But in extremis this company discovered superpowers within.’ (Berta Jocus)

Philip Glass: Akhnaten

Anthony Roth Costanzo et al; Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus/Karen Kamensek; dir. Phelim McDermott (NYC, 2019)

Orange Mountain Music DVD OMM5011

‘Anthony Roth Costanzo gives so much to the titular role in Philip Glass’s 1983 work, the final of the composer’s bio-opera series. The American countertenor is inextricably linked to the Egyptian pharaoh who initiated monotheistic religion.’ (Claire Jackson)