Orchestral Award 2022

Welcome to the 2022 BBC Music Magazine Awards.

This year’s nominated recordings are listed below. You can listen to extracts from each recording by pressing the red ‘play’ icon next to the disc image.

Please note: Do not press the red arrow next to the disc title until you are ready to vote. If you do, the voting system will store it as a vote and it cannot be changed. The red arrow next to your chosen nomination will turn green when your vote has been cast.

How to vote in the Orchestral category in this year’s BBC Music Magazine Awards:

Click the red upwards arrow to the left of your chosen recording. Please note: Once you have clicked your chosen recording, your vote is locked and cannot be changed.

The red upwards arrow will turn green when your vote has been cast. Make sure your chosen recording has a green arrow next to it before filling in your details.

Fill in your name and email address at the bottom of the voting form. Your vote will not be counted unless you complete this step.

If you have any problems with voting, please get in touch with us directly at music@classical-music.com.

Florence Price: Symphonies Nos 1 & 3

Philadelphia Orchestra/Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Deutsche Grammophon 486 2029

‘Victory for Florence Price at last! The Philadelphia Orchestra is scarcely a minor force either, and there’s a special joy in hearing its wind and brass sections caressing the soulful melodies generously strewn through these symphonies from both ends of the 1930s by this pioneering African-American composer, recently reclaimed from the shadows.’ (Geoff Brown)

Vaughan Williams: Symphonies Nos 4 & 6

London Symphony Orchestra/Antonio Pappano

LSO Live LSO0867

‘Both performances electrifying, and they sound absolutely magnificent. Rostropovich’s live performance of the Shostakovich with the LSO is one of the great recordings; now Pappano’s Vaughan William joins it.’ (David Nice)

Dutilleux: Le Loup

Sinfonia of London/John Wilson

Chandos CHSA 5263

‘John Wilson seizes on the technological opportunities to bring out the vivid colours of Dutilleux’s score, with the brass blazing superbly and every rhythm alive with meaning. No less striking is the music’s lyricism, phrased by Wilson with great tenderness.’ (Roger Nichols)