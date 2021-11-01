Premiere Award 2022

Welcome to the 2022 BBC Music Magazine Awards.

The Jukebox Album

Works by Cheryl Frances-Hoad, Clarice Assad, Jesse Montgomery et al

Elena Urioste (violin), Tom Poster (piano)

Orchid Classics ORC100173

‘With daily posting of a new video with the hashtag #UriPosteJukeBox, requests for their genre-busting performances flooded in, creating a huge digital community and spreading the joy of music far and wide. Captured here are 17 of those performances. Most stirringly passionate, having inspired the series, Mark Simpson’s An Essay of Love sums up its purpose – and the entire project.’ (Steph Power)

Sebastian Fagerlund

Oceano etc

Meta4 String Quartet et al

BIS BIS-2324

‘The Finn’s natural outlet for his tautly robust, driving energy has been in opera and orchestral works. Yet his chamber music is no less compelling. These superbly performed duos, trios and quartets show the same forthright sensibility.’ (Steph Power)

Louis Andriessen

The Only One

Nora Fischer (soprano); Los Angeles Philharmonic/Esa-Pekka Salonen

Nonesuch 7559791733

Following the awful news in December 2020 of Louis Andriessen’s dementia, it’s plain that The only one is among the final works of this brilliantly influential composer. There’s no sense of waning powers nor any loss of iconoclastic spirit in its unnervingly surreal 20-some minutes. It’s a vivid soundworld, performed with post-modern cool by Fischer and the Los Angeles Philharmonic under conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen.’ (Steph Power)