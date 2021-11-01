Vocal Award 2022

Welcome to the 2022 BBC Music Magazine Awards.

Tiranno

Kate Lindsey (mezzo- soprano); Arcangelo/Jonathan Cohen

Alpha Classics ALPHA736

This is perfect ground for Lindsey and Cohen, both extremely accomplished and transformative performers of Baroque music. Lindsey’s dramatic gifts especially illuminate the recitatives.’ (Anthony Pryer)

Phidylé

Kateřina Kněžíková (soprano); Janáček Philharmonic/Robert Jindra

Supraphon SU42962

‘A number of impulses draw together the orchestra-accompanied songs on this delightful recording: fin de siècle and Impressionism are certainly among them, but all share a pervasive sensuousness. Kateřina Kněžíková responds with ravishing tone, especially in the higher range.’ (Jan Smaczny)

Baritenor

Michael Spyres (baritone); Orchestre Philharmonique de Strasbourg/Marko Letonja

Erato 9029515666

‘What Spyres brings to each role here is a pitch-perfect sense of character as he teaches a familiar lesson, that the voice is always in service of the role – however you choose to categorise it.’ (Christopher Cook)