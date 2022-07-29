|
Somewhere far away
The upcoming album Retreat highlights the composer’s desire to provide his listeners with a sense of solace. Retreat offers somewhere for listeners to escape while listening to the soothing, peaceful sounds that have captured the interest and excitement of both classical and non-classical listeners across the globe, earning him millions of streams and over 300,000 views on YouTube.
Rümenapp’s penchant for fusing together nature and music is especially apparent on several of the tracks from Retreat. Most of the titles are inspired by nature, be it from experiences of travel or whilst windsurfing, an avid hobby of the composer and pianist. For example, the inspiration for the melody of “A Place Like Home” came whilst windsurfing in north Germany, “Somewhere Far Away” on the other hand was composed whilst Rümenapp was on holiday in Sardinia, inspired by the peaceful introspection that came with exploring the landscape in his camper van.