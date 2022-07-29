Silent Beat presents: Retreat The new album from pianist and neo-classical producer Justus Rümenapp An escape from everyday life For Justus Rümenapp, the natural world has always been a great source of inspiration, with the producer and composer acquiring many ideas for his works from escapism from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. It was the concept of seeking a peaceful escape that influenced Rümenapp to create his latest album, Retreat — which comes out on 29th July under the neoclassical label, Silent Beat Records. Rümenapp was 5 years old when he first came into contact with the piano; this drew him to the nationally acclaimed competition ‘Jugend Musiziert’, where he reached top rankings leading him to pursue studies at the POP Academy in Mannheim. He went on to achieve the Music Distinction award for his compositions in the short film “Hope” at the Animfest in Athens, since then he continues to create beautifully composed music to international acclaim. Find out more Somewhere far away The upcoming album Retreat highlights the composer’s desire to provide his listeners with a sense of solace. Retreat offers somewhere for listeners to escape while listening to the soothing, peaceful sounds that have captured the interest and excitement of both classical and non-classical listeners across the globe, earning him millions of streams and over 300,000 views on YouTube. Rümenapp’s penchant for fusing together nature and music is especially apparent on several of the tracks from Retreat. Most of the titles are inspired by nature, be it from experiences of travel or whilst windsurfing, an avid hobby of the composer and pianist. For example, the inspiration for the melody of “A Place Like Home” came whilst windsurfing in north Germany, “Somewhere Far Away” on the other hand was composed whilst Rümenapp was on holiday in Sardinia, inspired by the peaceful introspection that came with exploring the landscape in his camper van. Find out more The album will be released on the 29th July 2022 via Silent Beat Records, with an entire concert dedicated to the release of Retreat taking place on the 6th August in Göttingen, Alte Mensa. To find out more visit https://silentbeat.lnk.to/retreat.