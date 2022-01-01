Bringing Polish classical music to a global audience

Musical scores from stage to screen There is a lot to discover in the PWM back catalogue. This includes an array of

orchestral materials which are used to facilitate the performance of symphonies, concertos, ballets and operas. You can also find the works of early music composers such as Gomółka, Gorczycki, Jarzębski, Mielczewski and Zieleński. What's more, you’ll find 18th and 19th-century composers including Chopin, Dobrzyński, Elsner, Kurpiński, Lessel, Ogiński, Wieniawski and Żebrowski — not to mention the works of contemporary composers too. PWM’s collection also includes film scores in their catalogue such as the famous Wojciech Kilar's score for Francis F. Coppola's Dracula or Krzesimir Dębski's score for Jerzy Hofman's By Fire and Sword. To discover more about PWM, visit their website now. You can also find them on Facebook and Twitter at @PWMEdition