  2. Bringing Polish classical music to a global audience

Advertisement feature

PWM Edition has been a crucial part of Poland’s musical culture since 1945.

Notable for the world’s first critical-source edition of the complete works of Fryderyk Chopin, Polskie Wydawnictwo Muzyczne, otherwise known as PWM Edition, has been specialising in the publication of some of the most exceptional music for 77 years. It is here that leading composers such as Penderecki, Lutosławski, and Górecki published their first very first compositions. So whether it's jazz, classical or film scores, PWM’s legacy has endured; spanning generations of musicians and music aficionados, loved by the youngest up-and-coming artists, renowned classical composers, lecturers and music lovers alike.

Classical music by contemporary composers

As the oldest and largest music publisher in Poland, it goes without saying that PWM has an extensive collection of unparalleled Polish contemporary and classical works. In addition, you’ll also find a rich array of literature on music history, musical theory and sheet music, written by some of the most highly regarded Polish music scholars and writers. There are also plenty of published translations including foreign language editions, many of which are available in Ebook format too.

Musical scores from stage to screen

There is a lot to discover in the PWM back catalogue. This includes an array of
orchestral materials which are used to facilitate the performance of symphonies, concertos, ballets and operas. You can also find the works of early music composers such as Gomółka, Gorczycki, Jarzębski, Mielczewski and Zieleński. What's more, you’ll find 18th and 19th-century composers including Chopin, Dobrzyński, Elsner, Kurpiński, Lessel, Ogiński, Wieniawski and Żebrowski — not to mention the works of contemporary composers too. PWM’s collection also includes film scores in their catalogue such as the famous Wojciech Kilar's score for Francis F. Coppola's Dracula or Krzesimir Dębski's score for Jerzy Hofman's By Fire and Sword.

To discover more about PWM, visit their website now. You can also find them on Facebook and Twitter at @PWMEdition

