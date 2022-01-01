Chance to win a scholarship with Yamaha Music Europe Foundation

Empowering young musicians to make waves

Since 1990, the Yamaha Foundation has granted scholarships to over 1000 young musicians throughout Europe. For the 2022/2023 scholarship program, Yamaha is pleased to announce that the 33rd round of annual scholarships will be awarded to music students from 31 countries – with a total of 44 scholarships available. With this year's discipline being orchestral percussion instruments, the scholarship takes the form of a one-time payment of between €1000.00 and €2000.00. Successful students can use the scholarship for any purpose, as long as it contributes to the advancement of their studies.

