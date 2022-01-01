|
Chance to win a scholarship with Yamaha Music Europe Foundation
Yamaha’s scholarship program is created to make the tricky path to success that little bit easier for aspiring musicians.
Interested in a music scholarship?
The Yamaha Music Foundation believes passionately in musical education. The overriding benefits of music education are vast and can hugely impact a young person's life, not just as a creative outlet but also by giving them a sense of confidence. What’s more, having the opportunity to undertake a musical scholarship is something that could catapult a young person to phenomenal new heights. For Yamaha, scholarships are pivotal as a way of contributing to the European music industry. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming Yamaha scholarship.
Supporting music students all over Europe
The Yamaha scholarship is awarded once a year with annually changing instrument categories. This year's category is percussion and Yamaha is encouraging any budding percussionists to come forward and apply. The first thing you need to do is submit a video recording, then depending on the country, up to ten candidates will be selected from these entries and invited to attend a national audition. During this live audition, a panel of well-known musicians and music personalities from the respective instrument group
|
Empowering young musicians to make waves
Since 1990, the Yamaha Foundation has granted scholarships to over 1000 young musicians throughout Europe. For the 2022/2023 scholarship program, Yamaha is pleased to announce that the 33rd round of annual scholarships will be awarded to music students from 31 countries – with a total of 44 scholarships available. With this year's discipline being orchestral percussion instruments, the scholarship takes the form of a one-time payment of between €1000.00 and €2000.00. Successful students can use the scholarship for any purpose, as long as it contributes to the advancement of their studies.
For more information about the scholarship program click here.