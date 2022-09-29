Discover and support new talent with Classeek Classeek has announced its 2022-23 concert season as it continues its Ambassador Programme, supporting some of the most promising classical talents. Classeek welcomes a host of up-and-coming classical artists to its 2022-23 Ambassador Programme. Each season, the programme gives a selection of musicians, nominated by Classeek’s ambassadors, the opportunity to enhance their career. This year eight exceptional young musicians will perform in concerts broadcast live and in high definition from the stunning setting of Classeek’s private recital hall in Aubonne, Switzerland. This year, for the first time since the inception of the programme, there will be one musician admitted via an application process (which took place over the summer), open to all promising young artists. The final artist and concert will be announced shortly. Concerts commence on 29 September 2022 and will be live-streamed free on Classeek's social media channels and website here. Let's take a look at what’s coming up: