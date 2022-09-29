|
Discover and support new talent with Classeek
Classeek has announced its 2022-23 concert season as it continues its Ambassador Programme, supporting some of the most promising classical talents.
Classeek welcomes a host of up-and-coming classical artists to its 2022-23 Ambassador Programme. Each season, the programme gives a selection of musicians, nominated by Classeek’s ambassadors, the opportunity to enhance their career. This year eight exceptional young musicians will perform in concerts broadcast live and in high definition from the stunning setting of Classeek’s private recital hall in Aubonne, Switzerland.
This year, for the first time since the inception of the programme, there will be one musician admitted via an application process (which took place over the summer), open to all promising young artists. The final artist and concert will be announced shortly.
Concerts commence on 29 September 2022 and will be live-streamed free on Classeek's social media channels and website here. Let's take a look at what’s coming up:
29 September, 2022
Avery Gagliano
Ambassador: András Schiff
Nominated by Sir András Schiff, 21-year-old pianist Avery Gagliano performs a programme of Bach, Chopin and Szymanowski. Gagliano has recently made her Carnegie Hall debut and released her debut album “Reflections” on the Steinway & Sons label. She gained international acclaim as the First Prize and Best Concerto Prize winner of the 10th National Chopin Piano Competition and was the only American semifinalist at the 18th International Chopin Competition in 2021.
23 November, 2022
Paul Zientara
Ambassador: Renaud Capuçon
Nominated by Renaud Capuçon, violist Paul Zientara performs alongside pianist Arthur Hinnewinkel in a programme of Brahms, Enesco and Prokofiev. 22-year-old Zientara began studying the viola at the age of seven at the Music school of Yerres in Yves Pruvot's class. In 2015, he joined the CRR (Regional Conservatory) of Paris in Françoise Gnéri's class. He regularly participates in international academies and masterclasses including the Kronberg Academy Festival.
14 December, 2022
Jeein You
Ambassador: Gautier Capuçon
Nominated by Gautier Capuçon, cellist Jeein You performs in a duo with pianist Gabriel Durliat, in a programme of Granados, Rachmaninov and Bizet. 20-year-old You were born in South Korea in 2002 and began studying cello at five. When she was seven she joined the Korea National University Of Arts Preschool under her tutor Chung Myung-Wha. Her ambassador Capuçon says, “Jeein is such a talented cellist and a very sensitive musician with an incredible ability to carry her emotions through music."
18 January, 2023
Julia Hamos
Ambassador: András Schiff
Nominated by Sir András Schiff, pianist Julia Hamos performs a programme of Bach, Bartók and Schumann. A graduate of the Royal Academy of Music in London, Hamos currently studies with Sir András Schiff at the Barenboim-Said Akademie in Berlin and at the Kronberg Academy. In 2021 she worked with Daniel Barenboim in a succession of filmed masterclasses on Beethoven's solo piano and string sonatas.
19 March, 2023
Bilal Alnemr
Ambassador: Sonia Simmenauer
Nominated by Sonia Simmenauer, violinist Bilal Alnemr performs in a duo with pianist Giuseppe Mentuccian in a programme of Schumann, Fauré, Solhi al-Wadi. 25-year-old Bilal was born in Damascus. At the age of eight, he began to study violin at the Solhi-AL-WADI Conservatory. In 2007, he won the first prize in the national competition for young Syrian talents. His mentor Sonia Simmenauer says, “I was stricken when I met with Bilal the first time and his seriousness about being a musician. I admire his courage and dedication to music.”
13 April, 2023
Giorgi Gigashvili
Ambassador: Sonia Simmenauer
Nominated by Sonia Simmenauer, 22-year-old Gigashvili is a frequent soloist and chamber musician working with various orchestras and taking part in festivals and masterclasses all over the world. He has always been passionate about music and was trained by famous Georgian pianist and teacher Revaz Tavadze where he continued his formal musical training at the Paliashvili Central Music School for Gifted Children. Gigashvili’s programme includes Scarlatti, Sonata in C major K487, Scarlatti, Sonata in D major K29, Brahms, Three Intermezzi, Op. 117 and Liszt Piano Sonata in B minor, S 178.
10 May, 2023
Alberto Navarra
Ambassador: Emmanuel Pahud
Nominated by Emmanuel Pahud, 24-year-old flautist Alberto Navarra performs in a chamber recital including pianist Martina Consonni. Navarra began his studies under Maurizio Valentini at the Ghedini Conservatory in Cuneo. His ambassador Emmanuel Pahud says, “Alberto Navarra is a leading talent of his generation.” Alberto is also a laureate of the Severino Gazzelloni International Flute Competition and the Carl Nielsen Flute Competition.
21 June, 2023
Tom Borrow
Ambassador: András Schiff
Nominated by Sir András Schiff, 21-year-old pianist Tom Borrow performs in a programme by Franck, Dutilleux and Schumann. Borrow began playing the piano at the age of 5 and has performed as a soloist with many native orchestras of his country, including the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra and the Israel Symphony Orchestra.
