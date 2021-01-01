Composers A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z Popular composers Bach, Johann Sebastian Beethoven, Ludwig van Debussy, Claude Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Vivaldi, Antonio Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Il’yich Schubert, Franz Holst, Gustav Find out about the great composers The best ballet composers of all time Five of the best works by Esa-Pekka Salonen Who is Ludovico Einaudi? A letter from Gustav Mahler to Father Christmas: a parody by comedian John Sessions More composers Discover great works... Italian operas: 5 of the best to explore after Tosca Puccini’s Tosca: A guide to when and why this dramatic opera was composed The best recordings of Haydn’s Creation The best flute solos in orchestral works More great works