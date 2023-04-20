Who is Alexis Ffrench?

Alexis Ffrench is a pianist, composer and broadcaster, who is known for straddling the divide between classical music and other genres. His works - all proudly tonal and none more than four minutes long - are as likely to channel the Beach Boys as they are Bach or Beethoven.

And his philosophy is that classical music needs to be more like hip hop if the genre is to survive. It’s an approach that has worked well for him: he has more than 100 million streams on Spotify, and is often asked to provide soundtracks for adverts and films.

Ffrench has played Latitude, headlined the Royal Albert Hall and worked with pop artist Paloma Faith. He is also the first ever artistic director of the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM), a role that has seen him shake up the performance grade repertoire by including many new composers.

How old is Alexis Ffrench?

Alexis Ffrench was born in 1970.

Where did he grow up?

His father was in the RAF so a lot of Ffrench’s early childhood was spent on military bases around the world. However, his home was in Bagshot, Surrey, where he was raised in a strict Catholic household.

How did he get into music?

Although neither of Ffrench’s parents were musicians, his father loved music and would often have the likes of Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and Ella Fitzgerald on in the house.

He also had high expectations of his children, as Ffrench told The Times: ‘My dad came over from the West Indies on a boat, didn’t eat for 14 days, and then started here from scratch,' he replies. 'People who’ve been through that are very ambitious for their children.

'So in our house discipline was maximum. It was "practise, study hard, be better than the rest, then go out and do something special".' For Ffrench, that ‘something special’ was his musical precocity: from his earliest years, he would play along to music on the kitchen table.

At four, his family bought him a second hand piano. By seven, he was a church organist, playing for masses and weddings. He went on to study at the specialist Purcell School for young musicians, before winning scholarships at the Royal Academy of Music and the Guildhall School of Music.

Why did he break out of ‘traditional’ classical music?

When Ffrench was in his twenties, his best friend - fellow musician Christopher Duke, whom Ffrench had met at the Purcell School - took his own life. The shock of it led Ffrench to reflect on the link between mental health and the intensely-pressured life of musician.

It also led him to reassess his own music. ‘I started to think very deeply about what sort of music I wanted to bring to people, and what I wanted to leave behind me,’ he told The Times. ‘I began trying to compose pieces that synthesised all the things in my musical background.’

What are Alexis Ffrench's most famous works?

His two albums 'Evolution' and 'Dreamland' have both reached No. 1 in the Classical Music Charts.

How is he contributing to the Coronation concert?

Performing in a segment of the concert dedicated to conservation and the environment, Ffrench will play a short section of his piece ‘Guiding Light’ during a video tape of King Charles speaking. He will also join Freya Ridings to perform another piece ‘Don’t You Forget About Me’ for the Environmental spectacular part of the show.

When did he meet King Charles?

Ffrench met King Charles when he was 14, at the Purcell School of Music ,where the then-prince attended an art class that he was in.

How does he feel about performing at the coronation?

Ffrench has said: ‘To have been invited to perform in the Coronation Concert held in celebration of His Majesty King Charles III is an honour of the utmost magnitude. Such moments are unequivocally iconic and exceedingly rare, and I am delighted to share the stage with the wonderfully talented Freya Ridings on this momentous occasion.’

Photo: Alex Lake