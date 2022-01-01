Discover the world of Symphony This all-encompassing live experience is far more than just a streaming service. Turn your living room into the world’s greatest concert hall On September 24th the Concertgebouw Orchestra and the new streaming service Symphony launched a new classical season worldwide. A video streaming service relying on the collaboration of top international orchestras, Symphony enables the streaming of exclusive concerts to a global audience. Rob Overman, initiator of this new platform says, “Of course, it’s great that Amsterdammers can enjoy clarinettist Martin Fröst, pianist Víkingur Ólafsson and sunny music by Adams, Grieg and Bernstein, but fans of symphonic music from all over the world want to be able to enjoy this wonderful opening of the season. That’s what we’re making possible with Symphony.” Find out more About Symphony Symphony has a mission to reach and touch a global audience with the most beautiful symphonic music ever created. Symphony live events go far beyond the performance. ‘Symphony Night Live’ offers an immersive experience with interviews, behind-the-scenes and other unique content. With original Symphony ‘Legends’ productions, interviews, behind-the-scenes and a wide range of documentaries about composers and conductors, subscribers can expand their knowledge and get even more out of the music. Next to this, the platform has 500+ carefully curated world-class performances and documentaries. Find out more The Champions League of orchestras Two years ago, Overman started approaching orchestras. There were immediately a number of orchestras that responded enthusiastically. These orchestras discovered that they can put beautiful recordings online, but it is very difficult to cover the substantial costs of online ticket sales. Executive Chairman Dominik Winterling of the Concertgebouw Orchestra: “We were immediately excited to participate in a kind of Champions League of the best orchestras in the world. By working together, we can reach a global audience thanks to a perfect technical platform and marketing budgets that would be impossible for us to meet on our own. Moreover: we are not competitors of each other and share the same passion for symphonic music that we want to share with as many fans worldwide as possible.” Find out more Making classical music accessible to all There are some 500 million people worldwide who love classical music. But Symphony’s own research shows that the world of classical music is often perceived as inaccessible. For practical reasons, 38% of respondents say they live in a large country like the United States, Germany or Sweden and concert halls are too far away. For many people, it is difficult to decide what to listen to. Some 40% would like to receive recommendations to discover new pieces, find more music they already like or find music that suits their mood. Finally, Symphony’s research shows that people would like to know a lot more about the stories behind the music too. Overman reflects, “We believe everyone should feel at home with symphonic music, even if they’ve never had a chance to set foot in a concert hall. It’s inspiring to bring orchestras together under one virtual roof, and to bring more and more music lovers into the fold on our platform.” Do you like the sound of having the most famous orchestras in the world at your fingertips? Sign up to start your 14-day trial and try Symphony for free now.