Edinburgh International Festival celebrates 75 years of bringing world cultures together

This year the Edinburgh International Festival commemorates its 75th anniversary with an exceptional line up of some of the most celebrated classical artists from around the world

Throughout August, Edinburgh is home to some of the world’s finest classical artists for the annual Edinburgh International Festival (EIF). Musicians from all backgrounds will come together for an unparalleled celebration of the arts, along with exceptional dance, opera and theatre performers.

2022 marks not only the festival's 75th year but also a return to the running of a spectacular full-scale event. This year's festival commences on 5 August and runs until 28 August showcasing more than 2,300 artists across 14 theatres and concert halls in Edinburgh.

The full programme is now available, so take a look at what's in store!