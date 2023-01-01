We celebrate some of the best and wackiest hairstyles of some of our music greats - which is your favourite 'hair do'?

7 magnificent manes

Jean Rondeau
© Getty Images

Hair-raising harpsichordist Jean Rondeau

Mezzo Blanche Thebom
© Getty Images

Mezzo Blanche Thebom takes the long view

© Getty Images

Berlioz’s hair is simply fantastique

© Getty Images

Pianist Paderewski, plus bird’s nest

" title="Josef Lanner"] © Getty Images

Waltz composer Joseph Lanner goes for three beats in a barnet

© Getty Images

Spohr sports a prog rock look

Varèse defies you to laugh…

Hair, there and everywhere

© Getty Images

Paul Tortelier’s is as tempestuous as his musicianship

© Getty Images

‘Leave it just on the ears’, violinist-composer Pablo de Sarasate tells his barber

© Getty Images

Epic chops from composer Johann Strauss

© Getty Images

Italian pianist Federico Curli Colli

© Getty Images

Teddy boy tenor Nicolai Gedda

© Getty Images
A young Simon Rattle enjoys his fame without a brush

