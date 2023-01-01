13 fabulous hairstyles from some of our music greats
From well groomed to the wild and woolly, the hairstyles of musicians can tell us a great deal…
We celebrate some of the best and wackiest hairstyles of some of our music greats - which is your favourite 'hair do'?
7 magnificent manes
Hair-raising harpsichordist Jean Rondeau
Mezzo Blanche Thebom takes the long view
Berlioz’s hair is simply fantastique
Pianist Paderewski, plus bird’s nest
Waltz composer Joseph Lanner goes for three beats in a barnet
Spohr sports a prog rock look
Varèse defies you to laugh…
Hair, there and everywhere
Paul Tortelier’s is as tempestuous as his musicianship
‘Leave it just on the ears’, violinist-composer Pablo de Sarasate tells his barber
Epic chops from composer Johann Strauss
Italian pianist Federico Curli Colli
Teddy boy tenor Nicolai Gedda
A young Simon Rattle enjoys his fame without a brush
Authors
Jeremy Pound is currently BBC Music Magazine’s Deputy Editor, a role he has held since 2004. Before that, he was the features editor of Classic CD magazine, and has written for a colourful array of publications ranging from Music Teacher to History Revealed, Total Football and Environment Action; in 2018, he edited and co-wrote The King’s Singers: Gold 50th anniversary book.