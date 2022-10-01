A guide to medieval music

What is medieval music?



This is the sacred and secular music composed during the Middle Ages, which covers a huge stretch of time, from A.D. 476, following the fall of the Roman Empire, to the start of the Renaissance in the 14th and 15th century. So that's around 1000 years, making it the longest major era of Western classical music.

Advertisement

How much is it possible to know about medieval music?



A lot of early medieval music is a mystery. Many people of the period were illiterate, so music was passed on orally, rather than being written down, which means that we've lost it. Plus, it wasn't until 1030 that an Italian Benedictine monk named Guido d'Arezzo invented a four-line stave, using his hand to remember the lines.

And later?



The music that was written down was usually church music, as it tended to be members of the clergy who could write - and even that is hard to decipher for a modern musician. That's because there were different systems of musical notation from today, the best-known being square notation. It wasn't always written very clearly, and for a long time there was no way of indicating precise rhythm. As for secular music: the first surviving fragments we have date from the first half of the 13th century.

So from the available evidence, what do we know about the music's development?

We know that medieval music progressed through several stages.

1. Monophonic chant

The singing of religious texts in Latin to a single unison melodic line - otherwise known as plainchant - was popular from the beginning of the Medieval period. The best known of these monophonic chants was Gregorian Chant, which spread through western Europe in the ninth and tenth centuries.

2. Heterophony and polyphony

Over the centuries plainchant gradually evolved into something a little more elaborate with the addition of extra vocal lines. One result was heterophony, in which multiple variants of a single melodic line are heard simultaneously. Another was polyphony, characterised by multiple voices with separate melodic lines and rhythms, the first true example of this being motets, whereby a number of vocal parts were set against a main melody, or cantus firmus.

3.Secular music

With the arrival of the motet, secular lyrics, often about courtly love, became more common. During the 12th and 13th centuries, Troubadours and Trouvères - French poet-musicians - travelled the coutryside singing secular plainsong in Occitan, a Romance language that evolved from vernacular Latin. Another form of secular music was the Italian madrigal, which were usually duets about a pastoral subject.

4.Ars Nova

The late medieval period (14th century onwards) saw the flourishing of Ars Nova ('New Art'), a sophisticated form of polyphony that shunned the limitations of 13th century rhythmic modes, thanks to developments in notation. The result of this was music of greater expressiveness and variety than had previously been possible.

Who were the most famous Medieval composers?



Although a lot of Medieval music - and therefore composers - have been lost to us, there are surviving works from some of the most important composers of the period.

1. Stephen of Liège

One of the earliest formal composers we know of, Liege was active towards the end of the early Medieval period, which lasted from 500-1150AD. He was Bishop of Liege from 901-920, wrote biographies of saints and religious icons and composed Gregorian chant, including three Proper Offices for the Office of the Trinity, the Office of the Invention of St Stephen and the Office of St Lambert.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-w9vAd0IaBA

2. Léonin

A French composer famous for pioneering works in the organum style (a form of heterophony in which a plainchant is accompanied by another part), Léonin worked at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris in the 12th century. The major work attributed to him was the Magnus liber ('great book') designed for use by the choir of the new cathedral.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_p9WQlyVPrA

3. Pérotin

A composer associated with the Notre Dame school of polyphony in Paris, the 13th-century French composer Perotin is credited with developing the polyphonic style of his predecessor Leonin with the introduction of three-and-four-part harmony. Among the most famous compositions attributed to him are the four-voice Viderunt omnes and Sederunt principes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lbzw3B6jklU

4.Hildegard von Bingen

Perhaps the most famous composer of the medieval period, Hildegard von Bingen (pictured) was a German abess, writer, philosopher, poet and composer. Claiming that the music she wrote came to her when she was in a trance-like state, she composed monophonic chants for the 12th century Catholic church, specializing in music for women's voices.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v6qFCYRQKVA

5.Guillaume de Machaut

The most famous exponent of the Ars Nova style, the 14th century French composer Guillaume de Machaut wrote sacred music, the best-known example being the Messe de Nostre Dame. He was also a poet, writing extensively about courtly love.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1gEV42RKf6E