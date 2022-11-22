'Alle Jahre wieder' text
Discover the words and text to the popular German Christmas carol 'Alle Jahre wieder' in both German and English
One of Germany's most popular Christmas carols 'Alle Jahre wieder' was written by German poet, pastor and teacher Wilhelm Hey in 1837.
With its simple, upbeat tune, this carol is a popular choice amongst German children. In English the carol is known as 'Every year again'
'Alle Jahre wieder' text
Alle Jahre wieder
Kommt das Christuskind
Auf die Erde nieder,
Wo wir Menschen sind;
Kehrt mit seinem Segen
Ein in jedes Haus,
Geht auf allen Wegen
Mit uns ein und aus;
Ist auch mir zur Seite
Still und unerkannt,
Daß es treu mich leite
An der lieben Hand
'Every year again' lyrics in English
Every year again
Comes the Christ Child
Down to earth
Where we humans are.
Calls with his blessing
At every house
Walks on all paths
With us in and out.
Stands also at my side
Quietly and unrecognised
To guide me faithfully
By his dear hand.
More Christmas carol and song lyrics
- 'Jesus Christ the apple tree' lyrics
- 'Jauchzet, frohlocket' lyrics
- 'Personent hodie' lyrics
- 'Up On The Housetop' lyrics