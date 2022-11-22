One of Germany's most popular Christmas carols 'Alle Jahre wieder' was written by German poet, pastor and teacher Wilhelm Hey in 1837.

With its simple, upbeat tune, this carol is a popular choice amongst German children. In English the carol is known as 'Every year again'

'Alle Jahre wieder' text

Alle Jahre wieder

Kommt das Christuskind

Auf die Erde nieder,

Wo wir Menschen sind;

Kehrt mit seinem Segen

Ein in jedes Haus,

Geht auf allen Wegen

Mit uns ein und aus;

Ist auch mir zur Seite

Still und unerkannt,

Daß es treu mich leite

An der lieben Hand

'Every year again' lyrics in English

Every year again

Comes the Christ Child

Down to earth

Where we humans are.

Calls with his blessing

At every house

Walks on all paths

With us in and out.

Stands also at my side

Quietly and unrecognised

To guide me faithfully

By his dear hand.