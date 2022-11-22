One of Germany's most popular Christmas carols 'Alle Jahre wieder' was written by German poet, pastor and teacher Wilhelm Hey in 1837.

With its simple, upbeat tune, this carol is a popular choice amongst German children. In English the carol is known as 'Every year again'

'Alle Jahre wieder' text

Alle Jahre wieder
Kommt das Christuskind
Auf die Erde nieder,
Wo wir Menschen sind;

Kehrt mit seinem Segen
Ein in jedes Haus,
Geht auf allen Wegen
Mit uns ein und aus;

Ist auch mir zur Seite
Still und unerkannt,
Daß es treu mich leite
An der lieben Hand

'Every year again' lyrics in English

Every year again
Comes the Christ Child
Down to earth
Where we humans are.

Calls with his blessing
At every house
Walks on all paths
With us in and out.

Stands also at my side
Quietly and unrecognised
To guide me faithfully
By his dear hand.

