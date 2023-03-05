‘Au clair de la lune’ lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the French song 'Au clair de la lune' in both English and French
Although we don’t know who wrote the lyrics or composed the music for the French folk song Au clair de la lune it is thought to date back to the 18th century.
The song has inspired – and been used by – some of the world’s greatest composers, including two of the best French composers of all time Camille Saint-Saëns and Claude Debussy, as well as Erik Satie and Samuel Barber
Au clair de la lune lyrics
Au clair de la lune lyrics in French
Au clair de la lune,
Mon ami Pierrot,
Prête-moi ta plume
Pour écrire un mot.
Ma chandelle est morte,
Je n’ai plus de feu.
Ouvre-moi ta porte
Pour l’amour de Dieu.”
Au clair de la lune,
Pierrot répondit :
“Je n’ai pas de plume,
Je suis dans mon lit.
Va chez la voisine,
Je crois qu’elle y est,
Car dans sa cuisine
On bat le briquet.”
Au clair de la lune,
L’aimable Lubin;
Frappe chez la brune,
Elle répond soudain :
–Qui frappe de la sorte?
Il dit à son tour :
–Ouvrez votre porte,
Pour le Dieu d’Amour.
Au clair de la lune,
On n’y voit qu’un peu.
On chercha la plume,
On chercha du feu.
En cherchant d’la sorte,
Je n’sais c’qu’on trouva;
Mais je sais qu’la porte
Sur eux se ferma.”
Au clair de la lune (By the light of the moon) lyrics in English
By the light of the moon,
My friend Pierrot,
Lend me your quill
To write a word.
My candle is dead,
I have no light left.
Open your door for me
For the love of God.”
By the light of the moon,
Pierrot replied:
“I don’t have any quill,
I am in my bed
Go to the neighbor’s,
I think she’s there
Because in her kitchen
Someone is lighting the fire.”
By the light of the moon
Likeable Lubin
Knocks on the brunette’s door.
She suddenly responds:
– Who’s knocking like that?
He then replies:
– Open your door
for the God of Love!
By the light of the moon
One could barely see.
The pen was looked for,
The light was looked for.
With all that looking
I don’t know what was found,
But I do know that the door
Shut itself on them.
Main image © Widor, Charles Marie, 1844-1937 (book text), Louis-Maurice Boutet de Monvel,1855-1913 (illustration)