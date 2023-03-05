Although we don’t know who wrote the lyrics or composed the music for the French folk song Au clair de la lune it is thought to date back to the 18th century.

The song has inspired – and been used by – some of the world’s greatest composers, including two of the best French composers of all time Camille Saint-Saëns and Claude Debussy, as well as Erik Satie and Samuel Barber

Au clair de la lune lyrics

Au clair de la lune lyrics in French

Au clair de la lune,

Mon ami Pierrot,

Prête-moi ta plume

Pour écrire un mot.

Ma chandelle est morte,

Je n’ai plus de feu.

Ouvre-moi ta porte

Pour l’amour de Dieu.”

Au clair de la lune,

Pierrot répondit :

“Je n’ai pas de plume,

Je suis dans mon lit.

Va chez la voisine,

Je crois qu’elle y est,

Car dans sa cuisine

On bat le briquet.”

Au clair de la lune,

L’aimable Lubin;

Frappe chez la brune,

Elle répond soudain :

–Qui frappe de la sorte?

Il dit à son tour :

–Ouvrez votre porte,

Pour le Dieu d’Amour.

Au clair de la lune,

On n’y voit qu’un peu.

On chercha la plume,

On chercha du feu.

En cherchant d’la sorte,

Je n’sais c’qu’on trouva;

Mais je sais qu’la porte

Sur eux se ferma.”

Au clair de la lune (By the light of the moon) lyrics in English

By the light of the moon,

My friend Pierrot,

Lend me your quill

To write a word.

My candle is dead,

I have no light left.

Open your door for me

For the love of God.”

By the light of the moon,

Pierrot replied:

“I don’t have any quill,

I am in my bed

Go to the neighbor’s,

I think she’s there

Because in her kitchen

Someone is lighting the fire.”

By the light of the moon

Likeable Lubin

Knocks on the brunette’s door.

She suddenly responds:

– Who’s knocking like that?

He then replies:

– Open your door

for the God of Love!

By the light of the moon

One could barely see.

The pen was looked for,

The light was looked for.

With all that looking

I don’t know what was found,

But I do know that the door

Shut itself on them.

Main image © Widor, Charles Marie, 1844-1937 (book text), Louis-Maurice Boutet de Monvel,1855-1913 (illustration)