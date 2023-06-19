' Ave Regina Caelorum' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the ancient hymn 'Ave Regina Caelorum'
Ave, Regina Caelorum is a hymn in the Gregorian chant repertory of the Catholic Church and is usually sung to celebrate the Virgin Mary at the end of Compline.
We don't know who originally wrote the prayer but it is thought to date back to the 12th century.
It has been set to music by many composers, including Haydn.
Ave, Regina Caelorum lyrics
Ave, Regina caelorum,
Ave, Domina Angelorum:
Salve, radix, salve, porta
Ex qua mundo lux est orta:
Gaude, Virgo gloriosa,
Super omnes speciosa,
Vale, o valde decora,
Et pro nobis Christum exora.
Ave, Regina Caelorum lyrics in English
Hail, O Queen of Heaven.
Hail, O Lady of Angels
Hail! thou root, hail! thou gate
From whom unto the world a light has arisen:
Rejoice, O glorious Virgin,
Lovely beyond all others,
Farewell, most beautiful maiden,
And pray for us to Christ.