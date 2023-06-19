Ave, Regina Caelorum is a hymn in the Gregorian chant repertory of the Catholic Church and is usually sung to celebrate the Virgin Mary at the end of Compline.

Advertisement

We don't know who originally wrote the prayer but it is thought to date back to the 12th century.

It has been set to music by many composers, including Haydn.

Ave, Regina Caelorum lyrics

Ave, Regina caelorum,

Ave, Domina Angelorum:

Salve, radix, salve, porta

Ex qua mundo lux est orta:

Gaude, Virgo gloriosa,

Super omnes speciosa,

Vale, o valde decora,

Et pro nobis Christum exora.

Ave, Regina Caelorum lyrics in English

Hail, O Queen of Heaven.

Hail, O Lady of Angels

Hail! thou root, hail! thou gate

From whom unto the world a light has arisen:

Advertisement

Rejoice, O glorious Virgin,

Lovely beyond all others,

Farewell, most beautiful maiden,

And pray for us to Christ.