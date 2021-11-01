It has been an incredible year, with artists and labels delivering top-class recordings during another challenging period. We’re delighted to present the nominations for the BBC Music Magazine Awards 2022, including those for our Premiere and Newcomer awards – which, for the first time, are also open to public vote.

Who wins is up to you, so click on the links below for full nominee details in each category and cast your vote.

Voting closes at midnight on Monday 28 February, with the winners announced at the end of April.

Many to this year’s jury: Michael Beek, Andrew McGregor, Berta Joncus, George Hall and Rebecca Franks.

Listen to our Spotify playlist of this year’s nominees here:

You can also listen to our BBC Music Magazine Awards playlist now on Qobuz.