BBC Proms 2020: Live concert schedule

The final two weeks of the 2020 BBC Proms will feature a series of live concerts in London’s Royal Albert Hall, with a handful of other concerts across the UK. Virtual audiences can sign up to watch the Proms performances online here, but no in-person audiences will be allowed because of the government’s social distancing guidelines following the coronavirus pandemic.

The full programme is listed below:

Prom: Friday 28 August at the Royal Albert Hall, London

Hannah Kendall: Tuxedo: Vasco ‘de’ Gama (BBC commission, world premiere)

Eric Whitacre: Sleep

Aaron Copland: Quiet City

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 ‘Eroica’

BBC Singers, BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sakari Oramo

Prom: Saturday 29 August at the Royal Albert Hall, London

Gioachino Rossini: The Thieving Magpie – overture (arr. Jonathan Scott)

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana – Intermezzo (arr. Jonathan Scott)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (arr. Jonathan Scott)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3 in C minor, ‘Organ’ (arr. Jonathan Scott)

Jonathan Scott (organ)

Prom: Sunday 30 August at the Royal Albert Hall, London

Thomas Adès: Dawn (BBC commission: world premiere)

Edward Elgar: Introduction and Allegro

Giovanni Gabrieli: Sacrae symphoniae (1597) – Canzon septimi et octavi toni a 12 (arr. Eric Crees)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata in C sharp minor, Op. 27 No. 2 ‘quasi una fantasia’ (‘Moonlight’) – 1st movement

György Kurtág: … quasi una fantasia …

Giovanni Gabrieli: Sacrae symphoniae (1597) – Canzon noni toni a 12 (arr. Eric Crees)

Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 5 in D major 35’

Mitsuko Uchida (piano), London Symphony Orchestra/Simon Rattle

Prom: Sunday 31 August at the Royal Albert Hall, London

Live Viennese Night

Lehar: Overture to Merry Widow

Oscar Straus: Chocolate Soldier duet

Lehar: Meine lippen sie Küssen so heiss

Kalman: Wenn es Abend Wir (Gruss mir mein Wien)

Johann Strauss: Overture to Die Fledermaus

Lehar: Paganini – Prelude and Violin Solo

Heuberger: Im Chamber separée (Opera Ball)

Lehar: Gold and Silver Waltz

Lehar: Es lebt eine Vilja (The Merry Widow)

Lehar: You are my Heart’s Delight (Land of Smiles)

Johann Strauss: Pizzicato Polka

Sophie Bevan (soprano), Robert Murray (tenor), BBC Concert Orchestra/Bramwell Tovey

Prom: Tuesday 1 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London

A programme of contemporary classical works

London Sinfonietta

Prom: Wednesday 2 September at Salford Quays, Salford

Josef Haydn: Philemon und Baucis – overture

Aziza Sadikova: Marionettes (BBC commission: world premiere)

Benjamin Britten: Nocturne

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 80 in D minor

Allan Clayton (tenor), BBC Philharmonic/Omer Meir Wellber

Prom: Thursday 3 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D minor for two violins, RV 514

George Frideric Handel: Concerto grosso in B flat major, Op. 3 No. 2

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D major for two violins, RV 513

George Frideric Handel: Radamisto – Passacaglia

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in A minor for two oboes, RV 536

Charles Avison: Concerto grosso No. 5 in D minor (after Scarlatti)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043

Nicola Benedetti (violin), Alina Ibragimova (violin), Alexandra Bellamy (oboe), Katharina Spreckelsen (oboe), Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment/Jonathan Cohen (harpsichord)

Prom: Friday 4 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London

Anoushka Shankar (sitar), Gold Panda (live electronics), Manu Delago (percussion), Britten Sinfonia/Jules Buckley

Prom: Saturday 5 September at City Halls, Glasgow

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major, Op. 19

Jay Capperauld: Circadian Refrains (172 Days Until Dawn) (BBC commission: world premiere)

Richard Strauss: Metamorphosen

Stephen Hough (piano), BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra/Thomas Dausgaard

Prom: Sunday 6 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London

Laura Marling (singer), 12 Ensemble

Prom: Monday 7 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London

KOKOROKO

Prom: Tuesday 8 September at Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff

Bohuslav Martinů: Jazz Suite

John Adams: Chamber Symphony

Gavin Higgins: new work (BBC commission: world premiere)

Samuel Barber: Knoxville: Summer of 1915

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring

Natalya Romaniw (soprano), BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Ryan Bancroft

Prom: Wednesday 9 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin

Dmitry Shostakovich: Concerto for piano, trumpet and strings (Piano Concerto No. 1)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C major, ‘Jupiter’

Benjamin Grosvenor (piano), Jason Evans (trumpet), Philharmonia Orchestra/Esa-Pekka Salonen

Prom: Thursday 10 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London

Richard Ayres: No. 52 (Three pieces about Ludwig van Beethoven: dreaming, hearing loss and saying goodbye) (BBC co-commission: world premiere)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A major

Tom Service (presenter), Aurora Orchestra/Nicholas Collon

Prom: Friday 11 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London

Ludwig van Beethoven: Cello Sonata in C major, Op. 102 No. 1

Samuel Barber: Cello Sonata

Frank Bridge: Mélodie

Sergey Rachmaninov: Cello Sonata in G minor

Sheku Kanneh-Mason (cello), Isata Kanneh-Mason (piano)

Last Night of the Proms: Saturday 12 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London

Golda Schultz (soprano), BBC Symphony Orchestra/Dalia Stasevska