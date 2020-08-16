BBC Proms 2020: Live concert schedule
When are the live Proms concerts this year? Will there be audiences present? We answer all your questions and more about the fortnight of live concerts at this year's BBC Proms
The final two weeks of the 2020 BBC Proms will feature a series of live concerts in London’s Royal Albert Hall, with a handful of other concerts across the UK. Virtual audiences can sign up to watch the Proms performances online here, but no in-person audiences will be allowed because of the government’s social distancing guidelines following the coronavirus pandemic.
The full programme is listed below:
Prom: Friday 28 August at the Royal Albert Hall, London
Hannah Kendall: Tuxedo: Vasco ‘de’ Gama (BBC commission, world premiere)
Eric Whitacre: Sleep
Aaron Copland: Quiet City
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 ‘Eroica’
BBC Singers, BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sakari Oramo
Prom: Saturday 29 August at the Royal Albert Hall, London
Gioachino Rossini: The Thieving Magpie – overture (arr. Jonathan Scott)
Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana – Intermezzo (arr. Jonathan Scott)
Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (arr. Jonathan Scott)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3 in C minor, ‘Organ’ (arr. Jonathan Scott)
Jonathan Scott (organ)
Prom: Sunday 30 August at the Royal Albert Hall, London
Thomas Adès: Dawn (BBC commission: world premiere)
Edward Elgar: Introduction and Allegro
Giovanni Gabrieli: Sacrae symphoniae (1597) – Canzon septimi et octavi toni a 12 (arr. Eric Crees)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata in C sharp minor, Op. 27 No. 2 ‘quasi una fantasia’ (‘Moonlight’) – 1st movement
György Kurtág: … quasi una fantasia …
Giovanni Gabrieli: Sacrae symphoniae (1597) – Canzon noni toni a 12 (arr. Eric Crees)
Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 5 in D major 35’
Mitsuko Uchida (piano), London Symphony Orchestra/Simon Rattle
Prom: Sunday 31 August at the Royal Albert Hall, London
Live Viennese Night
Lehar: Overture to Merry Widow
Oscar Straus: Chocolate Soldier duet
Lehar: Meine lippen sie Küssen so heiss
Kalman: Wenn es Abend Wir (Gruss mir mein Wien)
Johann Strauss: Overture to Die Fledermaus
Lehar: Paganini – Prelude and Violin Solo
Heuberger: Im Chamber separée (Opera Ball)
Lehar: Gold and Silver Waltz
Lehar: Es lebt eine Vilja (The Merry Widow)
Lehar: You are my Heart’s Delight (Land of Smiles)
Johann Strauss: Pizzicato Polka
Sophie Bevan (soprano), Robert Murray (tenor), BBC Concert Orchestra/Bramwell Tovey
Prom: Tuesday 1 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London
A programme of contemporary classical works
London Sinfonietta
Prom: Wednesday 2 September at Salford Quays, Salford
Josef Haydn: Philemon und Baucis – overture
Aziza Sadikova: Marionettes (BBC commission: world premiere)
Benjamin Britten: Nocturne
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 80 in D minor
Allan Clayton (tenor), BBC Philharmonic/Omer Meir Wellber
Prom: Thursday 3 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D minor for two violins, RV 514
George Frideric Handel: Concerto grosso in B flat major, Op. 3 No. 2
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D major for two violins, RV 513
George Frideric Handel: Radamisto – Passacaglia
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in A minor for two oboes, RV 536
Charles Avison: Concerto grosso No. 5 in D minor (after Scarlatti)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043
Nicola Benedetti (violin), Alina Ibragimova (violin), Alexandra Bellamy (oboe), Katharina Spreckelsen (oboe), Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment/Jonathan Cohen (harpsichord)
Prom: Friday 4 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London
Anoushka Shankar (sitar), Gold Panda (live electronics), Manu Delago (percussion), Britten Sinfonia/Jules Buckley
Prom: Saturday 5 September at City Halls, Glasgow
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major, Op. 19
Jay Capperauld: Circadian Refrains (172 Days Until Dawn) (BBC commission: world premiere)
Richard Strauss: Metamorphosen
Stephen Hough (piano), BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra/Thomas Dausgaard
Prom: Sunday 6 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London
Laura Marling (singer), 12 Ensemble
Prom: Monday 7 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London
KOKOROKO
Prom: Tuesday 8 September at Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
Bohuslav Martinů: Jazz Suite
John Adams: Chamber Symphony
Gavin Higgins: new work (BBC commission: world premiere)
Samuel Barber: Knoxville: Summer of 1915
Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring
Natalya Romaniw (soprano), BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Ryan Bancroft
Prom: Wednesday 9 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin
Dmitry Shostakovich: Concerto for piano, trumpet and strings (Piano Concerto No. 1)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C major, ‘Jupiter’
Benjamin Grosvenor (piano), Jason Evans (trumpet), Philharmonia Orchestra/Esa-Pekka Salonen
Prom: Thursday 10 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London
Richard Ayres: No. 52 (Three pieces about Ludwig van Beethoven: dreaming, hearing loss and saying goodbye) (BBC co-commission: world premiere)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A major
Tom Service (presenter), Aurora Orchestra/Nicholas Collon
Prom: Friday 11 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London
Ludwig van Beethoven: Cello Sonata in C major, Op. 102 No. 1
Samuel Barber: Cello Sonata
Frank Bridge: Mélodie
Sergey Rachmaninov: Cello Sonata in G minor
Sheku Kanneh-Mason (cello), Isata Kanneh-Mason (piano)
Last Night of the Proms: Saturday 12 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London
Golda Schultz (soprano), BBC Symphony Orchestra/Dalia Stasevska