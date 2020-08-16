Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Features
  3. Articles
  4. BBC Proms 2020: Live concert schedule

BBC Proms 2020: Live concert schedule

When are the live Proms concerts this year? Will there be audiences present? We answer all your questions and more about the fortnight of live concerts at this year's BBC Proms

Sitar player Anoushka Shankar

The final two weeks of the 2020 BBC Proms will feature a series of live concerts in London’s Royal Albert Hall, with a handful of other concerts across the UK. Virtual audiences can sign up to watch the Proms performances online here, but no in-person audiences will be allowed because of the government’s social distancing guidelines following the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

The full programme is listed below:

Prom: Friday 28 August at the Royal Albert Hall, London

Hannah Kendall: Tuxedo: Vasco ‘de’ Gama (BBC commission, world premiere)
Eric Whitacre: Sleep
Aaron Copland: Quiet City
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 ‘Eroica’

BBC Singers, BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sakari Oramo

Prom: Saturday 29 August at the Royal Albert Hall, London

Gioachino Rossini: The Thieving Magpie – overture (arr. Jonathan Scott)
Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana – Intermezzo (arr. Jonathan Scott)
Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (arr. Jonathan Scott)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3 in C minor, ‘Organ’ (arr. Jonathan Scott)

Jonathan Scott (organ)

Prom: Sunday 30 August at the Royal Albert Hall, London

Thomas Adès: Dawn (BBC commission: world premiere)
Edward Elgar: Introduction and Allegro
Giovanni Gabrieli: Sacrae symphoniae (1597) – Canzon septimi et octavi toni a 12 (arr. Eric Crees)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata in C sharp minor, Op. 27 No. 2 ‘quasi una fantasia’ (‘Moonlight’) – 1st movement
György Kurtág: … quasi una fantasia …
Giovanni Gabrieli: Sacrae symphoniae (1597) – Canzon noni toni a 12 (arr. Eric Crees)
Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 5 in D major 35’

Mitsuko Uchida (piano)London Symphony Orchestra/Simon Rattle

Prom: Sunday 31 August at the Royal Albert Hall, London

Live Viennese Night
Lehar: Overture to Merry Widow
Oscar Straus: Chocolate Soldier duet
Lehar: Meine lippen sie Küssen so heiss
Kalman: Wenn es Abend Wir (Gruss mir mein Wien)
Johann Strauss: Overture to Die Fledermaus
Lehar: Paganini – Prelude and Violin Solo
Heuberger: Im Chamber separée (Opera Ball)
Lehar: Gold and Silver Waltz
Lehar: Es lebt eine Vilja (The Merry Widow)
Lehar: You are my Heart’s Delight (Land of Smiles)
Johann Strauss: Pizzicato Polka

Sophie Bevan (soprano), Robert Murray (tenor), BBC Concert Orchestra/Bramwell Tovey

Prom: Tuesday 1 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London

A programme of contemporary classical works

London Sinfonietta

Prom: Wednesday 2 September at Salford Quays, Salford

Josef Haydn: Philemon und Baucis – overture
Aziza Sadikova: Marionettes (BBC commission: world premiere)
Benjamin Britten: Nocturne
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 80 in D minor

Allan Clayton (tenor), BBC Philharmonic/Omer Meir Wellber

Prom: Thursday 3 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D minor for two violins, RV 514
George Frideric Handel: Concerto grosso in B flat major, Op. 3 No. 2
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D major for two violins, RV 513
George Frideric Handel: Radamisto – Passacaglia
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in A minor for two oboes, RV 536
Charles Avison: Concerto grosso No. 5 in D minor (after Scarlatti)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043

Nicola Benedetti (violin), Alina Ibragimova (violin), Alexandra Bellamy (oboe), Katharina Spreckelsen (oboe), Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment/Jonathan Cohen (harpsichord)

Prom: Friday 4 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London

Anoushka Shankar (sitar), Gold Panda (live electronics), Manu Delago (percussion), Britten Sinfonia/Jules Buckley

Prom: Saturday 5 September at City Halls, Glasgow

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major, Op. 19
Jay Capperauld: Circadian Refrains (172 Days Until Dawn) (BBC commission: world premiere)
Richard Strauss: Metamorphosen

Stephen Hough (piano), BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra/Thomas Dausgaard

Prom: Sunday 6 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London

Laura Marling (singer), 12 Ensemble

Prom: Monday 7 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London

KOKOROKO

Prom: Tuesday 8 September at Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff

Bohuslav Martinů: Jazz Suite
John Adams: Chamber Symphony
Gavin Higgins: new work (BBC commission: world premiere)
Samuel Barber: Knoxville: Summer of 1915
Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring

Natalya Romaniw (soprano), BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Ryan Bancroft

Prom: Wednesday 9 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin
Dmitry Shostakovich: Concerto for piano, trumpet and strings (Piano Concerto No. 1)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C major, ‘Jupiter’

Benjamin Grosvenor (piano), Jason Evans (trumpet), Philharmonia Orchestra/Esa-Pekka Salonen

Prom: Thursday 10 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London

Richard Ayres: No. 52 (Three pieces about Ludwig van Beethoven: dreaming, hearing loss and saying goodbye) (BBC co-commission: world premiere)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A major

Tom Service (presenter), Aurora Orchestra/Nicholas Collon

Prom: Friday 11 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London

Ludwig van Beethoven: Cello Sonata in C major, Op. 102 No. 1
Samuel Barber: Cello Sonata
Frank Bridge: Mélodie
Sergey Rachmaninov: Cello Sonata in G minor

Sheku Kanneh-Mason (cello), Isata Kanneh-Mason (piano)

Last Night of the Proms: Saturday 12 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London

Advertisement

Golda Schultz (soprano), BBC Symphony Orchestra/Dalia Stasevska

Tags

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

You may also like

Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason

BBC Proms 2020 live line-up announced

Why the proms are so famous

15 people who made the Proms what it is today

Katie Derham at the BBC Proms

BBC Proms 2020 on TV: Full schedule

Soprano Golda Schultz

When is the 2020 Last Night of the Proms?