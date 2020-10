Beethoven Concerts across the UK in 2020

January

Saturday 25 January 2020:

Jonathan Biss, pianist, will discuss his Coursera lectures on Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas

Wigmore Hall, London

4.30pm

Saturday 25 January 2020:

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major, Symphony No. 3 in E flat major,

Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra/ Marios Papadopoulos (piano)

Sheldonian Theatre, Oxford

7.30pm

Sunday 26 January 2020:

Beethoven: Piano Trio in G

Brahms: Piano Trio No. 3 in C minor

Trio Shaham Erez Wallfisch

Wigmore Hall, London

11:30am

Sunday 26 January 2020:

Rossini: Overture, William Tell

Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending

Schubert: ‘Die Forelle’ (The Trout) arr. Jackson, ‘Du bist die Ruh’ arr. Webern, ‘Geheimes’ arr. Brahms, ‘Am Tage aller Seelen’ arr. Reger, ‘Erlkönig’ arr. Liszt

Beethoven: Symphony No. 6

Stephanie Childress (violin), Benjamin Appl (baritone)

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/ Vasily Petrenko

Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

2.30pm

Sunday 26 January 2020:

Mozart, Piano Sonata in B flat major, “Linz”, K333 (K315c)

Beethoven: Sonata no. 8 in C minor

Chopin: 2 Polonaises, Piano Sonata no. 3 in B minor

Louis Demetrius Alvanis (piano)

Westminster Cathedral Hall, London

4.30pm

Sunday 26 January 2020:

Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 in D, Piano Sonata No. 20 in G, Piano Sonata No. 3 in C, Piano Sonata No. 27 in E minor, Piano Sonata No. 28 in A

Jonathan Biss (piano)

Wigmore Hall, London

7.30pm (Post concert talk at 8.30pm)

Sunday 26 January 2020:

Beethoven: Missa Solemnis

Carolyn Sampson (soprano), Sophie Rennert (mezzo-soprano), Andrew Tortise (tenor), Roderick Williams (bass)

City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/ Jeffrey Skidmore

Ex Cathedra

Symphony Hall, Birmingham

4.00pm

Monday 27 January – Thursday 6th February 2020:

Free touring exhibition exploring the life and work of Beethoven.

Barbican Hall, London (Level G)

Tuesday 28 January 2020:

Ravel: Suite, Ma mère l’Oye, La valse

Debussy: La Mer

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No 4

Eric Lu (piano)

Orchestre National De Lille/ Alexandre Bloch

Symphony Hall, Birmingham

7.30pm

Tuesday 28 January 2020:

Beethoven: Symphony no. 2 in D major, Symphony no. 3 in E flat major “Eroica”, Op.55

Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment/ Sir Roger Norrington

Queen Elizabeth Hall, London

7.00pm

Tuesday 28 January 2020:

Beethoven, Egmont Overture, Piano Concerto no. 3 in C minor, Symphony no. 5 in C minor

Warren Mailley-Smith (piano), Piccadilly Sinfonia

St Martin-in-the-Fields, London

7.30pm

Wednesday 29 January 2020:

Beethoven: Symphony no. 2 in D major, Symphony no. 4 in B flat major

Unsuk Chin, SPIRA – A Concerto for Orchestra

Britten: Young Apollo

Martin James Bartlett (piano), City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/ Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla

Birmingham Symphony Hall, Birmingham

2.15pm

Wednesday 29 January 2020:

A free pre-concert meeting for schools.

The Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra Participate team will discuss:

Beethoven: Symphony No. 1, Symphony No. 3

Stravinsky: Violin Concerto

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra

The Spire, Poole

6.15pm

Wednesday 29 January 2020:

Grieg: Lyric Pieces, Op.12 No.1 & no.2: Vals, Dance of the Elves, Halling, Elegi, Butterfly, Little Bird, Til våren, Elegi, March of the trolls, Notturno, Scherzo, Brooklet, Wedding day at Troldhaugen

Beethoven: Piano Sonata no. 14 in C sharp minor

Schubert: Four Impromptus

Ravel: La Valse

Denis Kozhukhin (piano)

Queen Elizabeth Hall, London

7.30pm

Wednesday 29th January 2020:

Beethoven: Symphony No.1, Symphony No.3

Stravinsky: Violin Concerto

Stefan Jackiw (violin), Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra/ Kirill Karabits

Lighthouse, Poole’s Centre for the Arts, Poole

7.30pm

Wednesday 29 January 2020:

Ravel: Ma Mère l’Oye: Suite, La Valse

Debussy: La Mer

Beethoven: Piano Concerto no. 4 in G major, Op.58

Eric Lu (piano)

Orchestre National de Lille/ Alexandre Bloch

Cadogan Hall, London

7.30pm

Thursday 30 January 2020:

Enescu: Ménétrier for Violin Solo

Beethoven: Violin Sonata No 8

Skalkottas: Petite Suite No 2

Brahms: Violin Sonata No 3 in D minor

Jonian Ilias Kadesha (violin), Filipo Gorini (piano)

St George’s, Bristol

1.00pm

Thursday 30 January 2020:

Beethoven: Leonore Overture No.3, Elegischer Gesang, The Ruins of Athens: Overture, Christ on the Mount of Olives, Angel’s Chorus, Symphony No.9

Giselle Allen (soprano), Sarah Castle (mezzo soprano), David Butt Philip (tenor), Neal Davies (bass-baritone), Hallé Choir, Hallé Youth Choir, RNCM Chorus, Hallé Orchestra / Sir Mark Elder

The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

7.30pm

Thursday 30 January 2020:

Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 6 in G

Beethoven: String Quartet in F

Borodin: String Quartet No. 2 in D

Borodin Quartet

Wigmore Hall, London

7.30pm

Thursday 30 January 2020:

Beethoven: Symphony no. 2 in D major, Symphony no. 4 in B flat major

Unsuk Chin: SPIRA – A Concerto for Orchestra

Martin James Bartlett (piano), City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestr/ Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla

Birmingham Symphony Hall, Birmingham

7.30pm

Thursday 30 January 2020:

Ravel: Ma Mère l’Oye , La Valse, for orchestra

Beethoven: Piano Concerto no. 4 in G major

Debussy: Images, for orchestra: Ibéria, La Mer

Eric Lu (piano), Orchestre National de Lille/ Alexandre Bloch

Sage Gateshead, Gatesead

7.30pm

Thursday 30 January 2020:

Prokofiev: Suite, The Love for Three Oranges

Kenneth Hesketh: Uncoiling the River (English premiere)

Beethoven: Symphony No.5

Clare Hammond (piano), Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/ Vasily Petrenko

Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

7.30pm

Thursday 30 January 2020:

Grieg: Violin Sonata no. 2 in G major

Saint-Saëns: Violin sonata no. 1 in D minor

Beethoven: Sonata No. 9 in A major, ‘Kreutzer’, Op.47

Tai Murray (violin), Silke Avenhaus (piano)

Djanogly Recital Hall, Lakeside Arts Centre, Nottingham

7.30pm

Friday 31 January 2020:

Ravel: Ma Mère l’Oye , La Valse, for orchestra

Debussy: Images, for orchestra: Ibéria

Beethoven: Piano Concerto no. 4 in G major

Eric Lu (piano), Orchestre National de Lille/ Alexandre Bloch, Conductor

Sheffield City Hall, Sheffield

7.00pm

February

Saturday 1 February 2020:

Alfred Brendel String Quartet Masterclass

Jacqueline du Pre Music Building, Oxford

11.00am

Saturday 1 February 2020:

Marios Papadopoulos Piano Masterclass

The Peculiar Genius of Beethoven: A Conversation Between Alfred Brendel and Misha Donat

Jacqueline du Pre Music Building, Oxford

2.00pm

Saturday 1 February 2020:

TS Eliot: Four Quartets

Beethoven:String Quartet No. 15 in A minor

Jeremy Irons (narrator), Soloists of the Oxford Philharmonic

Sheldonian Theatre, Oxford

7.00pm

Saturday 1 February 2020:

Mendelssohn: The Fair Melusina, overture in F major

Beethoven: Piano Concerto no. 3 in C minor, Symphony no. 8 in F major

Isata Kanneh-Mason (piano),English Symphony Orchestra/ Kenneth Woods

Shirehall, Hereford

7.30pm

Saturday 1 February 2020:

Ravel: Ma Mère l’Oye , La Valse, for orchestra

Beethoven: Piano Concerto no. 4 in G major, Op.58

Debussy: Images, for orchestra: Ibéria, La Mer

Eric Lu (piano), Orchestre National de Lille/ Alexandre Bloch

Leeds Town Hall, Leeds

7.30pm

Saturday 1st February 2020:

10.00am & 6.00pm: Beethoven Bites

11.00am: Beethoven: Beethoven Bites, Symphony No. 5, Symphony No. 6

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Vasily Petrenko

1.00pm & 5.00pm: Beethoven: Quartets:

1.15pm & 5.15pm: Beethoven’s Violin

1.30pm & 5.30pm: Bagatelles: A composer at play

2.15pm: Beethoven NEIN! mv I: Alone

3.00pm: Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 & Symphony No 3 – Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra/ Kirill Karabits

7.00pm: Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 & Symphony No 4 – City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/ Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla

Barbican, London

Sunday 2 February 2020:

1.001am & 2.00pm: ‘Ah, Ludwig!’

12.15pm & 4.00pm: Beethoven’s Violin

12.30pm & 4.30pm: Bagatelles: A composer at play

12.45pm: Music & deafness panel discussion

1.30pm: Beethoven NEIN! mv III: Apart

2.00pm: Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 & Symphony No. 8 – Royal Northern Sinfonia/ Lars Vogt

3.45pm & 7.30pm: Beethoven: Quartets: Music, love, life & letters

5.00pm & 7.30pm: Beethoven Bites

6.00pm: Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 – Hallé/ Sir Mark Elder

9.00 pm: Beethoven NEIN! mv IV: Retreat

Barbican, London

Sunday 2 February 2020:

Rob Cowan – Beethoven on Disc: The Great Moments

Alfred Brendel String Quartet Masterclass

Jacqueline du Pre Music Building, Oxford

10:00am

Sunday 2 February 2020:

Beethoven: String Quartet in D, String Quartet in C sharp minor

György Kurtág: Officium breve

Kuss Quartet

St George’s Hall Concert Room, Liverpool

2.30pm

Sunday 2 February 2020:

Beethoven: String Quartet No. 6 in B flat major, String Quartet No. 16 in F major, String Quartet No. 9 in C major

Takács Quartet

Sheldonian Theatre, Oxford

3.00pm

Sunday 2 February 2020:

Beethoven: Egmont Overture

Bruch: Violin Concerto no. 1 in G minor

Brahms: Hungarian Dance no. 6 in D major, Symphony no. 4 in E minor

Sonoko Miriam Shimano Welde (violin)

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/ Harish Shankar

Rose Theatre, Kingston-upon-Thames

7.30pm

Tuesday 4 February 2020:

Tells Beethoven’s story by linking his music into modern films.

Royal Welsh College Symphony Orchestra

St David’s Hall, Cardiff

10:30am

Tuesday 4 February 2020:

Enescu,: Impressions d’enfance, Ménétrier

Beethoven, Violin Sonata No. 8 in G Op. 30 No. 3

Skalkottas: Petite Suite No. 2 for violin and piano

Brahms, Violin Sonata No. 3 in D minor Op. 108

Wigmore Hall, London

1.00pm

Tuesday 4 February 2020:

Beethoven: String Quartet in F, String Quartet in C sharp minor

Bruno Mantovani: String Quartet No. 6

Kuss Quartet

Wigmore Hall, London

7.30pm

Tuesday 4 February 2020:

Beethoven: String Quartet no. 7 in F major, String Quartet no. 13 in B flat major

Chiaroscuro Quartet

Pittville Pump Room, Cheltenham

7.30pm

Wednesday 5 February 2020:

Haydn: Sonata in D, Hoboken XVI:51

Chopin: Barcarolle, Polonaise-fantaisie

Beethoven: Sonata in A flat

Schubert: Sonata in A, Deutsch

James Lisney (piano)

St George’s, Bristol

7.30pm

Wednesday 5 February 2020:

A free pre-concert meeting for schools.

The Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra Participate team will discuss:

Beethoven: Symphony No. 1, Symphony No. 3

Stravinsky: Violin Concerto

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra

Plymouth Guildhall, Plymouth

6.15pm

Wednesday 5 February 2020:

Mozart: Don Giovanni Overture

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No.4, Symphony No.6

Alfredo Ovalles (piano), Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra/ Marta Gardolińska

Plymouth Guildhall, Plymouth

7.30pm

Thursday 6 February 2020:

09.30am – 10.30am

Professor Glenn Stanley – University of Connecticut

Dealing with Fidelio: Beethoven’s Problem Child and our Problem Too

10.45am – 11.45am

Professor Elaine Sisman – Columbia University

Counting Works, Counting Variations

Jacqueline du Pre Music Building, Oxford

Thursday 6 February 2020:

1.45pm – 2.45pm

Professor William Kinderman – University of California, Los Angeles : Dystopian and Utopian Symbols in Beethoven: from the Appassionata to Op. 111

3.00pm – 4.00pm

Professor Birgit Lodes – University of Vienna: Beethoven Confronts Death

4.15pm – 5.15pm

Professor Nicholas Marston – University of Cambridge: Registering the ‘Eroica’

Jacqueline du Pre Music Building, Oxford

Thursday 6 February 2020:

A free pre-concert meeting for schools.

The Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra Participate team will discuss:

Beethoven: Symphony No. 1, Symphony No. 3

Stravinsky: Violin Concerto

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra

Streatham Campus, Exeter

6.15pm

Thursday 6 February 2020:

J.S. Bach: Violin sonata no. 3 in C major

Beethoven: String Quartet no. 14 in C sharp minor

Brodsky Quartet

Kings Place, Hall One, London

6.45pm

Thursday 6 February 2020:

Beethoven: Piano Sonata no. 30 in E major

Brahms: Piano Sonata no. 2 in F sharp minor, 4 Klavierstücke

Debussy: Images, Set 2

Brett Dean: Hommage à Brahms

Melvyn Tan (piano)

Royal Over-Seas League: Princess Alexandra Hall, London

7.00pm

Thursday 6 February 2020:

Howard Skempton: The Moon is Flashing, Piano Concerto

Beethoven: An die ferne Geliebte

Vaughan Williams: On Wenlock Edge

James Gilchrist (tenor), Ensemble 360

Crucible Theatre, The Studio, Sheffield

7.15pm

Thursday 6 February 2020:

Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus, Overture and Incidental Music (selection), Operferlied, Symphony No 3 in E flat major

Jennifer Johnston (singer), Manchester Chamber Choir, BBC Philharmonic/ Ben Gernon

The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

7.30pm

Thursday 6 February 2020:

Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C major, Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major, Symphony No. 5 in C minor

Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra/ Marios Papadopoulos (piano)

Sheldonian Theatre, Oxford

7.30pm

Thursday 6 February 2020:

Mozart: Don Giovanni Overture

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No.4, Symphony No.6

Alfredo Ovalles (piano), Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra/ Marta Gardolińska

Exeter University Great Hall, Exeter

7.30pm

Thursday 6 February 2020:

Beethoven: Piano Sonata No 8, 15 Variations and a Fugue, Piano Sonata No 17, Tempest

Piano Sonata No 21, Op 53 Waldstein

Evgeny Kissin (piano)

Barbican Hall, London

7.30pm

Thursday 6 February 2020:

Purcell: Chacony in G minor,

Borodin: String Quartet no. 2 in D major

Beethoven: String Quartet no. 9 in C major

Piatti String Quartet

Lakeside Arts Centre: Djanogly Recital Hall, Nottingham

7.30pm

Friday 7 February 2020:

09.00am – 10.00am

Professor David B. Levy – Wake Forest University: Whither the European Hymn?: Re-imagining Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony in the 21st century

10.15am – 11.15am

Claire Holden – University of Oxford: Beethoven: The Long and Short of it

11.30am – 12.30am

Professor Barry Cooper – University of Manchester: Performing Beethoven’s Piano Music in the 21st Century

Jacqueline du Pre Music Building, Oxford

2.00pm – 3.00pm

Professor Laura Tunbridge – University of Oxford: Beethoven Great and Small

3.15pm – 4.15pm

Professor Daniel Leech-Wilkinson – King’s College, London: Treating Beethoven as Shakespeare

4.30pm – 5.30pm

Professor Dr Christine Siegert – Beethoven Haus Bonn: Gender and Space in Beethoven’s Incidental Music to Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s ‘Egmont’

Jacqueline du Pre Music Building, Oxford

Friday 7 February 2020:

J.S. Bach: St Matthew Passion, Erbarme dich, mein Gott

Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A III. Presto (excerpt)

Dvořák: Serenade for Strings (excerpt)

Alexander Armstrong (presenter and singer), Paul Blezard (interviewer), Orchestra of St John’s/ John Lubbock

Wigmore Hall, London

1.00pm

Friday 7 February 2020:

Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 3 in A major

Bridge: Cello Sonata in D minor

Joanna Gutowska (cello), Anna Szalucka (piano)

Charlton House, London

1.00pm

Friday 7 February 2020:

Mozart: Don Giovanni Overture

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No.4, Symphony No.6

Alfredo Ovalles (piano), Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra/

Marta Gardolińska

Portsmouth Guildhall, Portsmouth

7.30pm

Friday 7 February 2020:

Beethoven: String Quartet no. 9 in C major, String Quartet no. 14 in C sharp minor

Benjamin Nabarro (violin), Donald Grant (violin), Simone van der Gissen (viola)

Square Chapel, Halifax

7.30pm

Saturday 8 February 2020:

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra cellist Gethyn Jones joins Principal Guest Conductor Andrew Manze to discuss Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis

Music Room, Liverpool

11.00am

Saturday 8 February 2020:

Beethoven: Clarinet Trio in B flat

Weber: Variations on a theme from Silvana

Fanny Mendelssohn: String Quartet in E flat

Nash Ensemble: Alasdair Beatson (piano), Richard Hosford (clarinet), Stephanie Gonley (violin), Michael Gurevich (violin), Lawrence Power (viola), Adrian Brendel (cello)

Wigmore Hall, London

5.30pm

Saturday 8 February 2020:

Dobrinka Tabakova: Dawn (London premiere)

Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor

Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C major

Nicholas Angelich (piano), Aurora Orchestra/ Nicholas Collon

Hall One, Kings Place, London

7.00pm

Saturday 8 February 2020:

Beethoven: Symphony No.1

Péter Eötvös, Snatches of a Conversation for double bell trumpet & ensemble

Scriabin, Symphony No.2 in C minor

Marco Blaauw (trumpet), Omar Ebrahim (narrator), London Philharmonic Orchestra/ Vladimir Jurowski conductor

London Philharmonic Orchestra

Royal Festival Hall, London

7.30pm

Saturday 8 February 2020:

Mozart: Le nozze di Figaro overture

Beethoven: Piano Concerto no. 3 in C minor

Haydn: Mass no. 11 in D Minor “Nelson Mass” or “Missa in Angustiis”

Arina Lazgiian (piano), St George’s Beckenham Church Choir, Chameleon Arts Orchestra/ Marcus Wibberley

St John’s Smith Square, London

7.30pm

Saturday 8 February 2020:

Beethoven: Cello Sonata no. 5 in D major

Myaskovsky: Cello Sonata no. 1

Grieg: Sonata in A minor

Piatigorsky: Variations sur un thème de Paganini

Kristiana Ignateva (cello), Kumi Matsuo (piano)

Civic Centre, Berkhamsted

7.30pm

Sunday 9 February 2020:

Beethoven: String Quartet in D

Brahms: String Quartet in A minor

Heath Quartet

Wigmore Hall, London

11.30am

Sunday 9 February 2020:

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No.5

Bruckner: Symphony No.4

Yeol Eum Son (piano), Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/ Andrew Manze

Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

2.30pm

Sunday 9 February 2020:

Beethoven: Overture ‘Leonore’

Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor

Walton: Symphony No 1 in B flat minor

Esther Yoo (violin), BBC National Orchestra of Wales/ Carlos Miguel Prieto

St David’s Hall, Cardiff

3.00pm

Sunday 9 February 2020:

Beethoven: String Quartet no. 11 in F minor

Bliss: Clarinet Quintet

Mozart: Clarinet Quintet in A major

Joseph Shiner (clarinet), Allegri Quartet

Kings Place: Hall One, London

6.30pm

Monday 10 February 2020:

Sacconi Quartet performs from memory, in almost complete darkness.

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet in C sharp minor

Sacconi Quartet

Wigmore Hall, London

6.15pm

Tuesday 11 February 2020:

Beethoven: Grosse Fugue – fugue for string quartet in B flat major, String Quartet no. 2 in G major

Shostakovich: Piano Quintet in G minor

Carmen Ho: The Way It Is (World Premiere)

Ensemble 360

Upper Chapel, Sheffield

7.15pm

Tuesday 11 February 2020:

Mozart: String Quartet in D minor

Haydn: String Quartet no. 23 in F minor

Beethoven: String Quartet no. 13 in B flat major

Chiaroscuro Quartet

University of Southampton, Turner Sims, Southampton

8.00pm

Wednesday 12 February:

Beethoven: Symphony No 9

Iwona Sobotka (soprano), Anna Stéphany (mezzo-soprano), Robert Murray (tenor), Florian Boesch (baritone), London Symphony Chorus/ Simon Halsey, London Symphony Orchestra/ Simon Rattle

Barbican Hall, London

6.30

Wednesday 12 February 2020:

Beethoven: String Quartet in G

Bartók: String Quartet No. 6

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 4 in E minor

The Endellion String Quartet

Wigmore Hall, London

7.30pm

Wednesday 12 February 2020:

Beethoven: 12 Variations on Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen

Rachmaninov: Vocalise

Popper: Dance of the Elves, Hungarian Rhapsody

Tchaikovsky: Pezzo capriccioso in B minor

Lutosławski: Sacher Variation for solo cello

Brahms: Cello Sonata no. 2 in F major

Jamal Aliyev (cello), Jâms Coleman (piano)

St. Mary’s Lichfield, Lichfield

7.30pm

Thursday 13 February 2020:

In Search of Beethoven: An account of the life and works of the composer.

Barbican Cinema 2, London

2.00pm

Thursday 13 February 2020:

Berg: Violin Concerto

Beethoven: Christ on the Mount of Olives

Lisa Batiashvili (violin), Elsa Dreisig (soprano), Pavol Breslik (tenor), David Soar (bass)

London Symphony Chorus/ Simon Halsey, London Symphony Orchestra/ Simon Rattle

Barbican Hall, London

7.30pm

Thursday 13 February 2020:

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor, Symphony No. 7 in A major

Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra/ Marios Papadopoulos (piano)

Sheldonian Theatre, Oxford

7.30pm

Thursday 13 February:

Beethoven: Violin Sonata in F Op. 24, Violin Sonata in A Op. 30 No. 1

Violin Sonata No. 7 in C minor Op. 30 No. 2

James Ehnes (violin), Andrew Armstrong (piano)

Wigmore Hall, London

7.30pm

Thursday 13 February 2020:

Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 8 in G major,

Saint-Saëns: Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso for violin and orchestra

Waxman: Carmen Fantasy

Marco Fatichenti (piano), Andrea L (violin)

1901 Arts Club, London

7.30pm

Friday 14 February 2020:

Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 14 in C sharp minor

Gershwin: 3 Preludes, The Man I Love, Girl Crazy: Embraceable You, Rhapsody in Blue

Warren Mailley-Smith (piano)

St James’s Church, Picadilly, London

6.00pm

Friday 14 February 2020:

Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata no.11 in A major

Beethoven: Piano Sonata no. 14 in C sharp minor “Moonlight”

Brahms: 6 Pieces for piano: Intermezzo in A major

Liszt: Liebestraum no. 3 in A flat major, Rigoletto: Paraphrase de Concert, Hungarian rhapsody

Chopin: Ballade no. 1 in G minor, Nocturne no. 16 in E flat major, Fantasie in C sharp minor,

Debussy: Suite Bergamasque: Clair de lune

Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue

Jonathan French (piano)

Coventry Cathedral, Coventry

7.30pm

Saturday 15 February 2020:

Beethoven: Cantata for the death of Emperor Joseph II; Leonore Prohaska: Trauermarsch; Symphony No 7 in A major

Miah Persson (singer), Kitty Whately (singer), Anthony Gregory (singer), Andrew Foster-Williams (singer), Manchester Chamber Choir, BBC Philharmonic/ Mark Wigglesworth

The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

7.30pm

Saturday 15 February 2020:

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No.1, Wind Octet, Piano Concerto No.3

Nathan Williamson (piano) Prometheus Orchestra/ Edmond Fivet

Jubilee Hall, Aldeburgh

7.30pm

Saturday 15 February 2020:

Mozart: Bassoon Quartet in B flat (after Bassoon Sonata K292) (arr. Iain Farrington)

Dohnányi: Sextet in C

Beethoven: Septet in E flat

Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective

Wigmore Hall, London

7.30pm

Saturday 15 February 2020:

Brahms: Violin Concerto in D major

Beethoven: Egmont Overture

Ga: Idyllikon

Catherine Schofield (leader), Michael Foyle (violin), Kew Sinfonia / John Beswick

St Michael and All Angels Church, Chiswick, London

7.30pm

Saturday 15 February 2020:

Beethoven: Symphony No.4, Missa Solemnis

Sarah Wegener (soprano) Marianne Beate Kielland (mezzo-soprano), Steve Davislim (tenor),

Johannes Weisser (bass) Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Choir, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/ Andrew Manze

Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

7.30pm

Saturday 15 February 2020:

Walton: Viola Concerto

Beethoven: Symphony no. 3

Timothy Ridout (viola), Philharmonia Orchestra

Bedford Corn Exchange, Bedford

7.30pm

Sunday 16 February 2020:

Why Beethoven Threw the Stew

Hear some of Beethoven’s most famous works and discover the man behind the music. Why was he so grumpy? How did he overcome being deaf? Inspired by the book of the same name by cellist Steven Isserlis.

Royal Festival Hall, London

12.00pm

Sunday 16 February 2020:

Beethoven: Symphony No.1*

Fauré: Élégie for cello and orchestra

Mahler: Totenfeier

Copland: Danzón Cubano

Sheku Kanneh-Mason (cello), Liverpool Philharmonic Youth Orchestra/Simon Emery/Andrew Manze,*conductor

Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

2.30pm

Sunday 16 February 2020:

Berg: Lulu: suite

Beethoven: Symphony no. 9 in D minor

Iwona Sobotka (soprano), Anna Stéphany (mezzo-soprano), Robert Murray (tenor), Florian Boesch (baritone), London Symphony Chorus/ Simon Halsey, London Symphony Orchestra/ Simon Rattle

Barbican Hall, London

7.00pm

Sunday 16 February 2020:

Beethoven: Cello Sonata No.4 in C major

Lutosławski: Grave

Barber: Sonata for Cello and Piano

Rachmaninov: Sonata for Cello and Piano

Sheku Kanneh-Mason (cello), Isata Kanneh-Mason (piano)

Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

7.30pm

Sunday 16th February 2020:

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2, Wind Sextet, Piano Concerto No. 4

Nathan Williamson (piano), Prometheus Orchestra/ Edmond Fivet

Jubilee Hall, Aldeburgh

4.00pm

Monday 17 February 2020:

Beethoven: String Quartet in F

Puccini: Crisantemi

Ensemble of St Luke’s

Music Room, Liverpool

1.00pm

Monday 17 February 2020:

Coleridge-Taylor: “Othello Suite”

Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor

Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A major

Tai Murray (violin), Chineke! Orchestra/ Fawzi Haimor

Warwick Arts Centre, Warwick

7.30pm

Monday 18 February 2020:

Beethoven: Complete piano sonatas

Royal Birmingham Conservatoire Pianists

The Bradshaw Hall, Royal Birmingham Conservatoire

10am

Wednesday 19 February 2020:

Beethoven: Symphony No. 2

Oliver Knussen, Violin Concerto

Sibelius: Symphony No. 2

Leila Josefowicz (violin), London Philharmonic Orchestra/ Vasily Petrenko

Royal Festival Hall, London

7.30pm

Wednesday 19 February 2020:

Glinka: A Life for the Tsar: overture

Beethoven: Piano Concerto no. 1 in C major

Tchaikovsky: Symphony no. 5 in E minor

Leon McCawley (piano), Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/ Domingo Hindoyan

Cambridge Corn Exchange, Cambridge

7.30pm

Thursday 20 February 2020:

Onslow: String Quintet No. 28

Hummel: String Quartet in C major

Beethoven: String Quartet no. 9 in C major

David Adams (violin), Claire Sterling (violin), Malin William-Olsson (violin), Harry Atkinson (double bass), Emily Nebel (violin), Alice Neary (cello)

The Salomé Quartet

Bridges Centre, Monmouth

7.30pm

Thursday 20 February 2020:

Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 5 in F major, Violin Sonata No. 7 in C minor, Violin Sonata No. 10 in G major

Rachel Podger (violin), Christopher Glynn (piano)

Kings Place: Hall One, London

7.30pm

Thursday 20 February 2020:

Schubert: Violin Sonata (Sonatina) in D major,

Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 2 in A major

Dvořák: Romantic pieces for violin and piano

Prokofiev: Violin Sonata No. 1 in F minor

Maria Włoszczowska (violin), Sophia Rahman, (piano)

Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, Maidenhead

7.30pm

Friday 21 February 2020:

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5, Highlights from his Sonatas and Symphonies

Isabel Mundry: Beethoven Resonances (UK premiere)

Helmut: Tableau, for orchestra

Francesco Filidei: New Work (UK premiere)

Cage: Concerto for piano and orchestra

Zimmermann: Photoptosis

Pierre-Laurent Aimard (piano), Gürzenich Orchestra/François-Xavier Roth

Royal Festival Hall, London

7.30pm

Friday 21 February 2020:

Jörg Widmann: Con brio

Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1

Beethoven: Symphony No. 7

Noa Wildschut (violin), Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Elim Chan

Usher Hall, Edinburgh

7.30pm

Saturday 22 February 2020:

Beethoven: Symphony No. 1, Symphony No. 3

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra/Kirill Karabits

Sage Gateshead, Sage One Gateshead

12pm

Saturday 22 February 2020:

Beethoven: Symphony No. 2, Symphony No. 4

BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra/Ilan Volkov

Sage Gateshead, Sage One, Gatehead

3.30pm

Saturday 22 February 2020:

Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Symphony No. 6

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Vasily Petrenko

Sage Gateshead: Sage One

7.30pm

Saturday 22 February 2020:

Jörg Widmann: Lied for Orchestra

Ravel: Shéhérazade

Beethoven: Symphony No. 3

Christine Rice (mezzo-soprano), London Philharmonic Orchestra/ Dima Slobodeniouk

Royal Festival Hall, London

7.30pm

Saturday 22 February 2020:

Haydn: String Quartet in C

Jörg Widmann: String Quartet No. 7 ‘Studie über Beethoven’ (UK première)

Beethoven, String Quartet in B flat with Grosse Fuge

The Artemis Quartet

Wigmore Hall, London

7.30pm

Saturday 22 February 2020:

Rameau: Gavotte and Variations

Beethoven: Piano Sonata no. 4 in E flat major

Liszt: Berceuse, Piano Sonata in B minor

Benjamin Grosvenor, (piano)

Dorking Halls: Grand Hall, Dorking

7.30pm

Saturday 22 February 2020:

Jörg Widmann: Con Brio, concert overture for orchestra

Bruch: Violin Concerto no. 1 in G minor

Beethoven: Symphony no. 7 in A major, Allegretto

Noa Wildschut, (violin), Royal Scottish National Orchestra/ Elim Chan

Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

7.30pm

Sunday 23 February 2020:

Mozart: Piano Sonata in C major, Piano Concerto no. 12 in A

Beethoven: Piano Trio no. 3 in C minor

Kristian Bezuidenhout (piano), Strings Scottish Chamber Orchestra

Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh

3.00pm

Sunday 23 February 2020:

Beethoven: Cello Sonata no. 2 in G minor

Brahms, Cello Sonata no. 1 in E minor for Cello and Piano

Shostakovich, Cello Sonata in D minor

Lydia Shelley (cello), Nicolas Stavy (piano)

Conway Hall, London

25 Red Lion Square, London

6.30pm (pre-Concert talk 5.30pm)

Sunday 23 February 2020:

Beethoven: 5 Variations on ‘Rule Britannia’, 6 Variations on an Original Theme in G, 9 Variations on a March by Dressler in C minor, 12 Variations on ‘Menuet à la Viganò’ from Haibel’s Le nozze disturbate in C, 7 Variations on ‘God save the King’ in C

Feldman: Last Pieces

John Cage: 7 Haiku, In a Landscape

George Crumb: Processional

Cédric Tiberghien (piano)

Wigmore Hall, London

7.30pm

Sunday 23 February 2020:

Coleridge-Taylor: Othello Suite,

Bruch: Violin Concerto No.1 in G minor

Beethoven: Symphony No.7

Tai Murray (violin), Chineke! Orchestra/ Fawzi Haimor

Queen Elizabeth Hall, London

7.30pm

Sunday 23 February 2020:

Beethoven: Symphony no. 9 in D minor

Giselle Allen (soprano), Sarah Castle (mezzo-soprano), Stuart Jackson (tenor), Neal Davies (bass), Hallé Choir, Hallé/ Sir Mark Elder

Sage Gateshead: Sage One, Gateshead

7.00pm

Monday 24 February 2020:

Course dates:

Monday 24 February

Thursday 27 February

Monday 2 March

Julian Philips, course presenter

Laura Roberts, piano

Wigmore Hall, London

3.00pm

Monday 24 February 2020:

Bach: English Suite no. 3 in G minor

Elisabeth-Claude Jacquet de la Guerre: Suite no. 3 in A minor

Ravel: Gaspard de la nuit

Beethoven: Piano Sonata no. 31 in A flat major,

Alexander Soares (piano)

St Hildeburgh’s Church, Hoylake,

7.30pm

Monday 24 February 2020:

Mozart: Quintet in C minor for String

Beethoven: String Quintet in C

Felix Mendelssohn String Quintet no. 2 in B flat major

Artisti con Brio

Penrith Methodist Church, Penrith

7.30pm

Wednesday 26 February 2020:

Beethoven: String Quintet in C

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quintet No. 2 in B flat

Artisti con Brio

Candid Arts, London

6pm

Thursday 27 February 2020:

Beethoven: Piano Sonata in A flat, Piano Sonata in F Minor, Piano Sonata in E, Piano Sonata in C Minor

Boris Giltburg (piano)

St John’s Smith Square, London

7pm

Thursday 27 February 2020:

Exploring Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas with Jonathan Biss Discussion

Wigmore Hall, London

3pm

Thursday 27 February 2020:

Henning Kraggerud: Preghiera

Beethoven: String Quartet No. 15 in A minor

Brodsky Quartet

Kings Place, London

6.45pm

Thursday 27 February 2020:

Beethoven: Tremate, Empi, Tremate: Trio for soprano, tenor and bass with orchestra; Symphony No.8*, Fidelio: Act II

Simon O’Neill (Florestan, tenor), Rachel Nicholls (Leonore, soprano), Brindley Sherratt (Rocco, bass) Gemma Summerfield (Marzelline, soprano), Stuart Jackson (Jacquino, tenor), James Platt (Don Fernando, bass)

Hallé Choir, Hallé/Sir Mark Elder/Ben Gemon*

The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

7.30pm

Thursday 27 February 2020:

Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 30 in E, Piano Sonata No. 31 in A flat, Piano Sonata No. 32 in C minor

Ronan O’Hora (piano)

Milton Court Concert Hall, Barbican, London

7.30pm

Thursday 27 February 2020:

Haydn: Symphony no. 52 in C minor

Beethoven: Triple Concerto for violin, cello, and piano in C

Mozart: Symphony No. 38 in D

Benjamin Marquise Gilmore (violin), Philip Higham (cello), Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Kristian Bezuidenhout, (Piano) (Harpsichord)

Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh

7.30pm

Friday 28 February 2020:

Kabalevsky: Improvisation

Mussorgksy: Une Larme, Hopak

Tchaikovsky: Aveu Passionné

Beethoven, Arr Bowden: Adagio Sostenuto From Piano Sonata No 14; ‘Moonlight’ For Viola And Piano

Shostakovich: Viola Sonata

Lawrence Power (viola), Pavel Kolesnikov (piano)

LSO St Luke’s, London

1pm

Friday 28 February 2020:

Talk on the new Bärenreiter Urtext Edition of Beethoven’s complete piano sonatas.

Jonathan Del Ma, presenter

Wigmore Hall, London

6pm

Friday 28 February 2020:

Beethoven: Overture ‘Coriolan’; Piano Concerto No. 4 in G, Symphony No. 3 in E flat

Martin Roscoe (piano), BBC Philharmonic/Clemens Schuldt

Victoria Hall, Stoke-on-Trent

7.30pm

Friday 28 February 2020:

Debussy: Prélude à l’après-midi d’un faune, Fantaisie for Piano and Orchestra

Beethoven: Symphony No. 3

Jean-Efflam Bavouzet (piano), Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Roger Norrington

Usher Hall, Edinburgh

7.30pm

Friday 28 February 2020:

Beethoven: Sonata for Piano No. 14 in C sharp minor

Handel: Water Music Suite in F

Finzi: Eclogue

Mozart: Eine kleine Nachtmusik, Concerto for Piano No. 12 in A

Adam Johnson (piano), Brandenburg Sinfonia/Andrew Earis,

St Martin in the Fields, London

7.30pm

Friday 28 February 2020:

Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 6 in F, Piano Sonata No. 10 in G, Piano Sonata No. 18 in E flat, Piano Sonata No. 29 in B flat

Jonathan Biss (piano)

Wigmore Hall, London

7.30pm (post-Concert talk at 9.30pm)

Friday 28 February 2020:

Haydn: Symphony No. 52 in C minor

Beethoven: Triple Concerto for violin, cello, and piano in C

Mozart: Symphony No. 38 in D

Benjamin Marquise Gilmore (violin), Philip Higham (cello)

Scottish Chamber Orchestra, Kristian Bezuidenhout (Piano, Harpsichord)

City Halls: Concert Hall, Glasgow

7.30pm

Friday 28 February 2020:

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4

Krzysztof Penderecki: Chaconne in memory of Jean Paul II

Enescu: Symphony No. 1 in E flat

Jeremy Denk (piano), London Philharmonic Orchestra/Osmo Vanska

Royal Festival Hall, London

7.30pm

Friday 28 February 2020:

Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 1 in F

Prokofiev: Sonata for Cello and Piano in C

Franck: Violin Sonata in A ((trans. from the Violin Sonata))

Truls Mørk (cello), Behzod Abduraimov (piano)

Kings Place: Hall One, London,

7.30pm

Friday 28 February 2020:

Haydn: String Quartet No. 11 in D minor

Onslow: String Quartet in C minor

Beethoven: String Quartet No. 14 in C sharp minor

Consone String Quartet

Agata Daraskaite (violin), Magdalena Loth-Hill (violin), Elitsa Bogdanova (viola),

George Ross (cello)

Royal Pump Rooms, Leamington Spa

7.30pm

Saturday 29 February 2020:

Prokofiev: Symphony No. 7

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 ‘Choral’

Giselle Allen (singer), Sarah Castle (singer), Stuart Jackson (singer), Neal Davies (singer),

Hallé Choir, The Hallé Orchestra/Sir Mark Elder

Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

7.30pm Free Pre-Concert Talk: 6.20pm

Saturday 29 February 2020:

Jonathan Dove: Experts from Airport Scenes,

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No.3 in C minor

Rachmaninov: Symphonic Dances

Robert Markham (piano), Hull Philharmonic Orchestra/Timothy Redmond

Hull City Hall, Hull

7.30pm

Saturday 29 February 2020:

Beethoven: Sonata No. 16 in G, Sonata No. 18 in E flat, Sonata No. 22 in F, Sonata No. 23 in F minor

Freddy Kempf (piano)

St John the Evangelist Church, Oxford

7.30pm

Saturday 29 February 2020:

Debussy: Prélude à l’après-midi d’un faun, Fantaisie for piano and orchestra

Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E flat

Jean-Efflam Bavouzet (piano), Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Roger Norrington

Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

7.30pm

March

Sunday 1 March 2020:

Beethoven: Fidelio

Lise Davidsen (Leonore), Jonas Kaufmann (Florestan), Georg Zeppenfeld (Rocco), Simon Neal (Don Pizarro), Amanda Forsythe (Marzelline), Robin Tritschler (Jaquino), Egils Silinš (Don Fernando), Filipe Manu (First Prisoner), Second Prisoner (ByeongMin Gil), Royal Opera Chorus, Orchestra of the Royal Opera House/Antonio Pappano

Royal Opera House, London

3pm

Monday 2 March 2020:

Beethoven: String Quartet in C minor Op. 18, String Quartet in E flat Op. 74, String Quartet in F Op. 59 No. 1

Belcea Quartet

Wigmore Hall, London

7.30pm

Monday 2 March 2020:

Chopin: Nocturne in E minor, Op 72 No. 1, Nocturne in C-sharp minor, Op KK VIa No. 16, Nocturne in C-sharp minor, Op KK IVb No. 8, Nocturne in E-flat, Op 9 No. 2

Beethoven: Sonata No. 23 in F minor

Fazıl Say, Troy Sonata

Fazıl Say (piano)

Barbican Hall, London

8.30pm

Tuesday 3 March 2020:

Beethoven: String Quartet in C minor Op. 18 No. 4, String Quartet in E flat Op. 74 ‘Harp’

String Quartet in F Op. 59 No. 1

Belcea Quartet

Wigmore Hall, London

7.30pm

Tuesday 3 March 2020:

Beethoven: Fidelio

Lise Davidsen (Leonore), Jonas Kaufmann (Florestan), Georg Zeppenfeld (Rocco), Simon Neal (Don Pizarro), Amanda Forsythe (Marzelline), Robin Tritschler (Jaquino), Egils Silinš (Don Fernando), Filipe Manu (First Prisoner), Second Prisoner (ByeongMin Gil), Royal Opera Chorus, Orchestra of the Royal Opera House/Antonio Pappano

Royal Opera House, London

7.30pm

Wednesday 4 March 2020:

Mozart: Piano Trio in C, K548

Kaija Saariaho: Light and Matter

Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 (Finale, arr. Linos Piano Trio)

Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor

Linos Trio

Konrad Elias-Trostmann (violin), Vladimir Waltham (cello) Prach Boondiskulchok (piano)

Methodist Church Hall, Bideford

7.30pm

Wednesday 4 March 2020:

Beethoven: Missa solemnis

Elizabeth Llewellyn (soprano), Christine Rice (mezzo-soprano), Thomas Atkins (tenor), Brindley Sherratt (bass)

BBC Symphony Chorus, BBC Symphony Orchestra/Richard Farnes

Barbican, London

7.30pm

Wednesday 4 March 2020:

Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F, Symphony No. 7 in A

Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Maxim Emelyanychev

Perth Concert Hall (Horsecross), Perth

7.30pm

Thursday 5 March 2020:

Rachmaninov: Piano Trio No. 1 in G minor

Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 5 in D

Lili Boulanger: D’un matin de printemps

Ravel: Piano Trio in A minor

Mithras Piano Trio

Hull University, Middleton Hall, Hull

7.30pm

Thursday 5 March 2020:

Berners: Polka

Mozart: Zaide K344, Ruhe sanft, mein holdes Leben

Beethoven, Bagatelle in G Op. 126

Sullivan: The Gondoliers, Kind sir, you cannot have the heart

Haydn: Symphony No. 94 in G

Timothy West (interviewee), Paul Blezard (interviewer), Hannah Davey (soprano), Maki Sekiya (piano), Orchestra of St John’s/John Lubbock

Wigmore Hall, London

1pm

Thursday 5 March 2020:

Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F, Symphony No. 7 in A

Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Maxim Emelyanychev

Usher Hall, Edinburgh

7.30pm

Friday 6 March 2020:

Beethoven: Fidelio

Lise Davidsen (Leonore), Jonas Kaufmann (Florestan), Georg Zeppenfeld (Rocco), Simon Neal (Don Pizarro), Amanda Forsythe (Marzelline), Robin Tritschler (Jaquino), Egils Silinš (Don Fernando), Filipe Manu (First Prisoner), Second Prisoner (ByeongMin Gil), Royal Opera Chorus, Orchestra of the Royal Opera House/Antonio Pappano

Royal Opera House, London

7.30pm

Friday 6 March 2020:

Beethoven: Violin concerto Op. 61, Romance for Violin and Orchestra No. 2 in F, Romance for Violin and Orchestra No. 1 in G, Symphony No .4

Midori (violin), Festival Strings Lucerne

Saffron Hall, Saffron Walden

7.30pm

Friday 6 March 2020:

Beethoven: Sonata for Cello and Piano No. 1 in F, Sonata for Cello and Piano No. 5 in D, Sonata for Cello and Piano No. 2 in G minor

Mozart: Andantino in B flat

Diabelli: Sonatina for Cello and Piano in C

Peter Adams (cello), Magdalena Nasidlak (piano)

Holywell Music Room, Oxford

7.30pm

Friday 6 March 2020:

Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F, Symphony No. 7 in A

Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Maxim Emelyanychev

City Halls: Concert Hall, Glasgow

7.30pm

Saturday 7 March 2020:

Beethoven: Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 1 in D, Op. 12 No. 1

Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 2 in A major, Op. 12 No. 2, Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 5 in F

Spohr: Mazurka and Scherzo from Sechs Salonstücke

Viotti: Serenade in A major for Two Violins

Tamás András (violin), Evgenia Epshtein (violin), Katya Apekisheva (piano)

Hollywell Music Room, Oxford

3pm

Saturday 7 March 2020:

Rie: Sonata for Violin and Piano in F minor

Paganini: Cantabile

Beethoven: Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 8 in G, Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 10 in G

Kreutzer: La Molinara

Anna-Liisa Bezrodny (violin), Charlotte Scott (violin), Diana Ketler (piano)

Holywell Music Room, Oxford

7.30pm

Saturday 7 March 2020:

Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B flat, Mass in C

Emily Dorn (Singer), Rachel Frenkel (singer), Luis Gomes (singer), Evan Hughes (singer), Dresden Chamber Choir, BBC Philharmonic/Omer Meir Wellber

The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

7.30pm

Saturday 7 March 2020:

Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in C sharp minor, Piano Sonata No. 23 in F minor

Chopin: Nocturne in C sharp minor, Impromptu Fantasie in C sharp minor, Op. 66, Ballade no. 1 in G minor

Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 in C sharp minor, 3 Concert Etudes: Un sospiro

Debussy: Suite Bergamasque, Clair de lune

Rachmaninov: Prelude in C sharp minor for piano

Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue

Warren Mailley-Smith (piano)

Manchester Cathedral, Manchester

7.30pm

Saturday 7 March 2020:

Haydn: Piano Trio in E flat, Hob XV:10

Schoenberg: Verklarte Nacht, (arr. E. Steuermann for piano trio)

Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 7 in B flat

Rautio Piano Trio

Civic Centre, Berkhamsted

7.30pm

Sunday 8 March 2020:

Schubert: String Trio in B flat D471

Beethoven: Septet in E flat Op. 20

Nash Ensemble

Wigmore Hall, London

11.30am

Sunday 8 March 2020:

Beethoven, Piano Sonata Nos. 30-32

Steven Osborne, piano

Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

2.30pm

Sunday 8 March 2020:

Beethoven:

3pm – 4.15pm: Piano Concerto No. 2 and Piano Concerto No. 1

5pm – 6.30pm: Piano Concerto Nos. 3 and 4

7.30pm – 8.30pm: Piano Concerto No. 5

Howard Shelley (piano)

London Mozart Players

St John Smith Square, London

Sunday 8 March 2020:

Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 3 in C minor, Variations in E flat on an Original Theme Op. 44, Piano Trio No. 5 in D

Benjamin Marquise Gilmore (violin), Ashok Klouda (cello)

Simon Callaghan (piano)

Conway Hall, London

6.30pm

Monday 9 March 2020:

Beethoven: Fidelio

Lise Davidsen (Leonore), Jonas Kaufmann (Florestan), Georg Zeppenfeld (Rocco), Simon Neal (Don Pizarro), Amanda Forsythe (Marzelline), Robin Tritschler (Jaquino), Egils Silinš (Don Fernando), Filipe Manu (First Prisoner), Second Prisoner (ByeongMin Gil), Royal Opera Chorus, Orchestra of the Royal Opera House/Antonio Pappano

Royal Opera House, London

7.30pm

Monday 9 March 2020:

Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 8 in G, Cello Sonata in D Op. 102 No. 2

Leoš Janáček: Pohádka

Debussy: Cello Sonata, Suite bergamasque, Clair de lune (arr. Alexandre Roelens for violin and piano)

Ravel: Pièce en forme de habanera

Poulenc: Violin Sonata

Julia Hwang (violin), James Drinkwater (piano), Ben Tarlton (cello), Jâms Coleman (piano)

Wigmore Hall, London

7.30pm

Monday 9 March 2020:

Beethoven, Trio in B flat, Op. 97 ‘Archduke’

Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time

Emma Lisney (violin), Michael Whight (clarinet), Joy Lisney (cello)

Purcell Room at Southbank Centre, London

7.45pm

Tuesday 10 March 2020:

Beethoven: String Trios Op .9, Nos. 1, 2 and 3

Queyras Trio

St George’s Hall Concert Room, Liverpool

7.30pm

Tuesday 10 March 2020:

Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 29 in B flat

Charles Ives: Piano Sonata No. 2

Pierre-Laurent Aimard (piano)

Southbank Centre: Queen Elizabeth Hall

7.30pm

Wed 11 March 2020:

Beethoven: Triple Concerto

Mahler: Symphony No. 1

Anne-Sophie Mutter (violin), Khatia Buniatishvili (piano), Pablo Ferrández (cello), London Philharmonic Orchestra/Robin Ticciati

Royal Festival Hall, London

7.30pm

Wednesday 11 March 2020:

Beethoven: String Trio in E flat Op. 3, String Trio in G Op. 9 No. 1, String Trio in D Op. 9 No. 2, String Trio in C minor Op. 9 No. 3, Serenade for string trio in D Op. 8

Daniel Sepec (violin), Tabea Zimmermann (viola), Jean-Guihen Queyras (cello)

Wigmore Hall, London

7pm

Wednesday 11 March – Sunday 15 March 2020:

Beyond the Score

Beethoven, Symphony No.5, a dramatic exploration

The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

Wednesday 11 March 2020 – 2.15pm

Thursday 12 March 2020 – 7.30pm

Sunday 15 March 2020 – 4pm

Gerard McBurney (creative director), The Hallé Orchestra/Gergely Madaras

The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

Thursday 12 March 2020:

Fazıl Say: Grand Bazaar (UK première)

Stravinsky: Symphony of Psalms

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat

Fazıl Say (piano), RSNO Chorus, Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Thomas Søndergård

Caird Hall, Dundee

7.30pm

Thursday 12 March 2020:

Debussy: Cello Sonata

Kabalevsky: Cello Sonata Op. 71

Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 5

Bartholomew LaFollette (cello), Caroline Palmer (piano)

St George’s, Bristol

1pm

Friday 13 March 2020:

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No.5; Prometheus: Overture, Symphony No.5

Daniel Lebhardt (piano), The Hallé Orchestra/Gergely Madaras

King George’s Hall, Blackburn

6.30pm

Friday 13 March 2020:

Beethoven: Aria ‘Ah! perfido’, Symphony No. 3 in E flat

Strauss: Metamorphosen

Rhian Lois (singer), National Orchestra of Wales/Jonathan Bloxham

Brangwyn Hall, Swansea

7.30pm

Friday 13 March 2020:

Beethoven: Fidelio

Lise Davidsen (Leonore), Jonas Kaufmann (Florestan), Georg Zeppenfeld (Rocco), Simon Neal (Don Pizarro), Amanda Forsythe (Marzelline), Robin Tritschler (Jaquino), Egils Silinš (Don Fernando), Filipe Manu (First Prisoner), Second Prisoner (ByeongMin Gil), Royal Opera Chorus, Orchestra of the Royal Opera House/Antonio Pappano

Royal Opera House, London

7.30pm

Friday 13 March 2020:

Fazil Say: Grand Bazaar (UK Premiere)

Stravinsky: Symphony of Psalms

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No.5 Emperor

Fazil Say (piano), RSNO Chorus, RSNO/Thomas Søndergård

Usher Hall, Edinburgh

7.30pm

Saturday 14 March 2020:

Beethoven: Missa Solemnis

Oxford Bach Choir, London Mozart Players/Benjamin Nicholas

Sheldonian Theatre, Oxford

7.30pm

Sunday 15 March 2020:

Beethoven: Ah! Perfido

Richard Straus: Metamorphosen

Rhian Lois (soprano), BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Jonathan Bloxham

St George’s, Bristol

3pm

Tuesday 17 March 2020:

Reicha: 4 Etudes Op. 97

Haydn: Capriccio in G

Beethoven: Sonate No. 8, Op. 13 pathétique

Ivan Ilić (piano)

St David’s Hall, Cardiff

1pm

Tuesday 17 March 2020:

Duruflé: Requiem

Beethoven: Mass in C

The Choir and Orchestra of Westminster School, The Westminster Choral Society, Tri-borough Music Hub, Pimlico Musical Foundation/Tim Garrard

Barbican Hall, London

7pm

Tuesday 17 March 2020:

Beethoven: Fidelio

Lise Davidsen (Leonore), Jonas Kaufmann (Florestan), Georg Zeppenfeld (Rocco), Simon Neal (Don Pizarro), Amanda Forsythe (Marzelline), Robin Tritschler (Jaquino), Egils Silinš (Don Fernando), Filipe Manu (First Prisoner), Second Prisoner (ByeongMin Gil), Royal Opera Chorus, Orchestra of the Royal Opera House/Antonio Pappano

Royal Opera House, London

5.30pm

Thursday 19 March 2020:

Beethoven: Sonata No. 8

Melaine Dalibert: Etude II

Chopin: 4 Nocturnes

Liszt: Six Consolations

Ivan Ilic (piano)

St George’s, Bristol

1pm

Saturday 21 March 2020:

Beethoven: Symphony No. 5

Butterworth (orch. Roderick Williams): Six Songs from ‘A Shropshire Lad’

Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 9

Roderick Williams (baritone), The Hallé Orchestra/Sir Mark Elder

Sheffield City Hall, Sheffield

7pm

Saturday 21 March 2020:

Palestrina: Gloria Patri (arr. Mark Steinberg)

Beethoven: String Quartet in A minor Op. 132

Davidovsky: String Quartet No. 5 (Dank an Op. 132)

Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 2 in A minor Op. 13

Brentano String Quartet

Wigmore Hall, London

7.30pm

Saturday 21 March – Sunday 22 March 2020:

Sat 21st March 3.00pm Piano Concertos Nos. 2 & 1

Sat 21st March 7.30pm Piano Concerto No. 3 and Symphony No. 2

Sun 22nd March 2.00pm Piano Concerto Nos. 4 and 5

Pavel Kolesnikov (piano), Caroline Pether (leader), Sinfonia Cymru/Gábor Takács-Nagy

Hoddinot Hall, Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff

Sunday 22 March 2020:

Liszt, Piano Concerto No. 2

Beethoven: Symphony No. 5

Rachel Starritt (piano)

Bristol Metropolitan Orchestra

St George’s, Bristol

7pm

Tuesday 24 March:

Harrison Birtwistle: Cortege

Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A

Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F

Yeol Eum Son (piano), Aurora Orchestra/Nicholas Collon, Conductor

St George’s, Bristol

7pm

Tuesday 24 March 2020:

Shostakovich: Sonata for Cello in D minor

Beethoven: Sonata for Cello in A

Indira Grier (cello), Francis Grier (piano)

St Martin in the Fields, London

1pm

Wednesday 25 March 2020:

Beethoven: Symphony No. 4

Kaija Saariaho: Notes on Light

Scriabin: Symphony No. 4 (The Poem of Ecstasy)

Johannes Moser (cello), London Philharmonic Orchestra/Omer Meir Wellber

Royal Festival Hall, London

7.30pm

Thursday 26 March 2020:

Beethoven: String Trio No. 5, String Quartet No. 10

Jörg Widmann: Study on Beethoven

Anne-Sophie Mutter (violin), Pieter Schoeman (violin), David Quiggle (viola), Kristina Blaumane (cello)

London Philharmonic Orchestra

Queen Elizabeth Hall, London

7.30pm

Thursday 26 March 2020:

Brahms: Nänie

Wagner: Act I Prelude from Parsifal

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9

Ekaterina Siurina (soprano), Jennifer Johnston (mezzo-soprano), Bror Magnus Tødenes (tenor), Leon Košavić (baritone), Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Choir, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Nathalie Stutzmann

Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

7.30pm

Friday 27 March 2020:

Beethoven: Choral Fantasia and Symphony No. 9

Tim Hooper (chorus master), Cardiff University Symphony Orchestra and Chorus/Mark Eager

St David’s Hall, Cardiff

7pm

Friday 27 March 2020:

Beethoven: Symphony No. 4, Overture: Egmont

Nielsen: Clarinet Concerto

Amy Rooney: IX

Mark Simpson (clarinet), Ulster Orchestra/Moritz Gnann

Ulster Hall

7.45pm

Friday 27 March 2020:

Beethoven: Piano Sonata Nos. 30-32

Steven Osborne (piano)

Upper Chapel, Sheffield

7.15pm

Friday 27 March 2020:

Beethoven: Complete piano sonatas

Royal Birmingham Conservatoire Pianists

Ullverston Parish Church, Birmingham

11am

Saturday 28 March 2020:

Sibelius: Symphony No. 3

Dutilleux: Le temps l’horloge

Beethoven: Symphony No. 5

Sally Matthews (soprano), London Philharmonic Orchestra/Edward Gardner

Royal Festival Hall, London

7.30pm

Saturday 28 March 2020:

Beethoven, Symphony No. 6 in F, ‘Pastoral’ (from memory)

Experience Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony from inside the heart of the orchestra

Jessie Maryon Davies, presenter

Aurora Orchestra

Hall Two, Kings Place, London

21:15pm

Sunday 29 March 2020:

Beethoven, Piano Sonata Nos. 30-32

Steven Osborne (piano)

Dolphin Centre, Central Hall, Darlington

3pm

Sunday 29 March 2020:

Brahms: Nänie

Wagner: Act I Prelude from Parsifal

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 ‘Choral’

Ekaterina Siurina (soprano), Jennifer Johnston (mezzo-soprano), Bror Magnus Tødenes (tenor), Leon Košavić (baritone)

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Choir, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Nathalie Stutzmann

Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

2.30pm

Monday 30 March 2020:

Beethoven: Clarinet Trio in B flat, Op. 11

Bruch: Eight Pieces, Op. 83

Old St Paul’s Trio, Calum Robertson (clarinet), John Kitchen (piano) Jamie Kenny (double bass)

Music Room, Liverpool

1pm

Tuesday 31 March 2020:

Dohnányi: Serenade in C major

Beethoven: String Trio Op. 9 No. 3 in C minor

Sinfonia Cymru

St David’s Hall, Cardiff

1pm

April

Wednesday 1 April 2020:

Ives: The Unanswered Question

Thomas Adès: In Seven Days

Beethoven: Symphony No. 6

Nicolas Hodges (piano), London Philharmonic Orchestra/Vladimir Jurowski

Royal Festival Hall, London

7.30pm

Wednesday 1 April 2020:

Beethoven: Egmont Overture, Symphony No. 4, Piano Concerto No. 5

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra/Sunwook Kim (piano)

Poole’s Centre for the Arts, Poole

7.30pm

Thursday 2 April 2020:

Meet the Music: Beethoven

Jonathan James and the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra Quartet

Poole’s Centre for the Arts, Poole

1pm

Thursday 2 April 2020:

Beethoven: Egmont Overtur

Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2

Caroline Shaw: Entr’acte for strings

Sibelius: Symphony No. 5

Pavel Kolesnikov (piano), Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Joshua Weilerstein

Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

7.30pm (intro 6.15pm, Music Room)

Thursday 2 April 2020:

Beethoven: Egmont Overture, Symphony No. 4, Piano Concerto No. 5

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra/Sunwook Kim (piano)

Lighthouse, Poole

7.30pm

Friday 3 April 2020:

Programme to include piano trios by Beethoven

Trio Sōra

Jubilee Hall, Snape Maltings, Suffolk

12pm

Saturday 4 April 2020:

Beethoven: King Stephen Overture, Grosse Fuge, Ah! Perfido, Cantata on the Death of Emperor Joseph II

Lise Davidsen (soprano), Angharad Lyddon (mezzo-soprano), Thomas Atkins (tenor), Andrew Foster-Williams (bass), London Philharmonic Choir, London Philharmonic Orchestra/Vladimir Jurowski

Royal Festival Hall, London

7.30pm

Sunday 5 April 2020:

Beethoven: Variations for Cello and Piano on Bel Männern, Violin Sonata in A Op. 30, No. 1, the Ghost Trio

Paul Barritt (violin), Nicholas Trygstad (cello), Darius Battiwalla (organ)

Hallé

St Peter’s, Manchester

11am

Wednesday 8 April 2020:

Beethoven: Sonata No 4 in A minor, Sonata No. 5 in F, Sonata No. 9 in A

Anne-Sophie Mutter (violin), Lambert Orkis (piano)

Barbican Hall, London

7.30pm

Thursday 9 April 2020:

Beethoven: Symphony No. 2, Christ on the Mount of Olives

Singers: Jennifer France (soprano), Neal Davies (bass), Toby Spence (tenor), Hallé Choir, RNCM Chorus, Hallé Orchestra/Sir Mark Elder

The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

7.30pm

Friday 10 April 2020:

Beethoven: Piano Trio Op. 1 No. 3, Piano Trio Op. 70 No. 1 ‘Ghost’

Trio Sōra II

Jubilee Hall, Snape Maltings, Suffolk

12pm

Monday 13 April 2020:

Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 7 in C minor Op. 30 No. 2

Strauss: Violin Sonata in E flat Op. 18

Grieg: Violin Sonata No. 3 in C minor Op. 45

Janine Jansen (violin), Denis Kozhukhin (piano)

7.30pm

Friday 17 April 2020:

Beethoven: Coriolan Overture, Symphony No. 5

Reicha: Piano Concerto

Ivan Ilic (piano), Ulster Orchestra/Tianyi Lu

Ulster Hall, Belfast

7.45pm

Saturday April 18 2020:

Beethoven: Piano Sonata Nos. 30-32 (Op. 109, 110 and 111)

Steven Osborne (piano)

St Mary’s Chuch, Wendover

7.30pm

Saturday 18 April 2020:

Beethoven: Egmont Overture, Piano Concerto No. 3

Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto

Saint-Saens: Symphony No. 3 ‘Organ’

Isata Kanneh-Mason (piano), Peter Holder (organ), Eldbjørg Hemsing (violin)

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Moritz Gnann

Royal Albert Hall, London

7.30pm

Saturday 18 April 2020:

Beethoven: Fidelio Overture. Piano Concerto No. 4, Symphony No. 6

Joanna MacGregor (piano), London Philharmonic Orchestra/Matthew Coorey

Brighton Dome, Brighton

7.30pm

Sunday 19 April 2020:

Beethoven: String Quartet in F minor Op. 95

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet in E flat Op. 12

Sacconi Quartet

Wigmore Hall, London

11.30am

Sunday 19 April 2020:

Jonathan Biss will discuss his Coursera lectures on Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas.

Wigmore Hall, London

3pm

Sunday April 20 2020:

Beethoven: Fidelio Overture, Piano Concerto No. 4, Symphony No. 6 (Pastoral)

Joanna MacGregor (piano), London Philharmonic Orchestra/Matthew Coorey

Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

3pm

Monday 20 April 2020:

Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 in G, Piano Sonata No. 11 in B flat, Piano Sonata No. 14 in C sharp minor, Piano Sonata No. 24 in F sharp, Piano Sonata No. 30 in E

Jonathan Biss (piano)

Wigmore Hall, London

7.30pm (post-concert talk at 9.30pm)

Monday 20 April 2020:

Beethoven: Septet in E flat

Timothy Lines (clarinet), Nina Ashton (bassoon) Timothy Jackson (horn), Thelma Handy (violin), Alex Mitchell (viola), Ian Bracken (cello), Anthony Williams (double bass)

Music Room, Liverpool

8pm

Tuesday 21 April 2020:

Beethoven: Sonata for Violin No. 5 in F

Grieg: Sonata for Violin No. 3

Christopher Tun Andersen (violin), Oda Voltersvi (piano)

St Martin in the Fields, London

1pm

Wednesday 22 April 2020:

Sibelius: Pohjola’s Daughter, Symphony No. 7

Beethoven: Violin Concerto, Romance No. 2

Ning Feng (violin), City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/ Osmo Vänskä

Symphony Hall, Birmingham

7.30pm

Thursday 23 April 2020:

Beethoven: Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage, Violin Concerto, Elegischer Gesang, Symphony No.1

Antje Weithaas (violin), Hallé Choir, Hallé Youth Choir, Hallé Orchestra/Alondra de la Parra

The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

7.30pm

Thursday 23 April 2020:

Wagner: Siegfried Idyll

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4, Symphony No. 4

Steven Osborne (piano), Sharon Roffman (violin), RSNO

Music Hall, Aberdeen

7.30pm

Thursday 23 April 2020:

Beethoven: Ah! Perfido, Piano Concerto No. 4

Mahler: Symphony No. 4

Boris Giltburg (piano), Susanne Bernhard (soprano), Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Vasily Petrenko

Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

7.30pm

Thursday 23 April 2020:

Beethoven: Trio for clarinet, cello and piano in B-flat, Op. 11

Stravinsky: Suite from The Soldier’s Tale

Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time

Berkeley Ensemble

Middleton Hall, Hull

7.30pm

Friday 24 April 2020:

Richard Wagner: Siegfried Idyll

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4, Symphony No. 4

Steven Osborne (piano), Sharon Roffman (violin), RSNO

Usher Hall, Edinburgh

7.30pm

Friday 24 April 2020:

Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3, Symphony No. 1, Violin Concerto

Antje Weithaas (violin), Hallé Orchestra/Alondra de la Parra

St George’s Concert Hall, Bradford

7.30pm

Friday 24 April 2020:

Bloch: Schelomo

Bruch: Kol nidrei, Op. 47

Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A

Jan Vogler (cello), BBC Philharmonic/Omer Meir Wellber

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

7.30pm

Friday 24th April 2020:

Wagner: Siegfried Idyll

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4, Symphony No. 4

Steven Osborne (piano), Sharon Roffman (violin), RSNO

Usher Hall, Edinburgh

7.30pm

Friday 24 April 2020:

Mozart: Sonata in F K533/K494

Beethoven: 33 Variations on a Waltz by Anton Diabelli

Mitsuko Uchida (piano)

Snape Maltings Concert Hall, Suffolk

7.30pm

Saturday 25 April 2020:

Wagner: Siegfried Idyll

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4, Symphony No. 4

Steven Osborne (piano), Sharon Roffman (violin), RSNO

Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

7.30pm

Tuesday 28 April 2020:

Beethoven: Egmont overture

Stravinsky: Violin Concerto in D

Mozart: Symphony No. 25 in G minor (20 mins)

Matthias Wollong (violin), BBC Philharmonic/Omer Meir Wellber

MediaCityUK Salford

2pm

Tuesday 28 April 2020:

Beethoven: Sonata No. 1 in F, Sonata No. 2 in G minor, Sonata No. 3 in A, Sonata No. 4 in C, Sonata No. 5 in D

Christopher Ellis (cello), Laura van der Heijden (cello), Christopher Marwood (cello), Tatjana Vassiljeva (cello), István Várdai (cello)

Finghin Collins (piano), Richard Wigmore (musicologist)

Town Hall Theatre, Galwa

7pm

Thursday 30 April 2020:

Beethoven: Variations in E flat major on Mozart’s Magic Flute in E flat

Rachmaninov: Sonata for Cello and Piano in G minor, Op. 19

Britten: Sonata for Cello and Piano in C, Op. 65

Piazzolla: Le Grand Tango

Mischa Maisky (piano), Lily Maisky (piano)

Galway Theatre, Galway

8pm

Wednesday 29 April 2020:

Rossini: The Thieving Magpie: Overture

Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante

Beethoven: Symphony No. 3

2.15pm

Thursday 30 April 2020:

Rossini: The Thieving Magpie: Overture

Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante

Beethoven: Symphony No. 3

Sarah McElravy (viola), City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/Julian Rachlin (violin)

Symphony Hall, Birmingham

7.30pm

May

Monday 4 May 2020:

Beethoven: Complete piano sonatas

Royal Birmingham Conservatoire Pianists

St James’ Church, Chipping Campden

9.30am