American hymn writer Charitie Lees Bancroft wrote the hymn 'Before the Throne of God Above' in In 1863. She also wrote the hymns 'Heavenly Anticipations' and 'Mighty to Save'.

'Before the Throne of God Above' lyrics

Before the throne of God above

I have a strong and perfect plea;

a great High Priest whose name is Love,

who ever lives and pleads for me.

My name is graven on his hands,

my name is written on his heart.

I know that while in heav'n he stands

no tongue can bid me thence depart,

no tongue can bid me thence depart.

When Satan tempts me to despair

and tells me of the guilt within,

upward I look and see him there

who made an end of all my sin.

Because the sinless Savior died,

my sinful soul is counted free;

for God the just is satisfied

to look on him and pardon me,

to look on him and pardon me.

Behold him there, the risen Lamb,

my perfect, spotless righteousness,

the great unchangeable I AM,

the King of glory and of grace.

At one with him, I cannot die;

my soul is purchased by his blood.

My life is hid with Christ on high,

with Christ my Savior and my God,

with Christ my Savior and my God.

