'O bless the Lord, my soul' is one of many hymns written by Scottish poet and hymn writer James Montgomery. Today the popular hymn is published in 183 hymnals

Montgomery other hymns include 'Hail to the Lord's Anointed', 'Prayer is the Soul's Sincere Desire', 'Stand up and Bless the Lord' and the carol 'Angels from the Realms of Glory'

'O bless the Lord, my soul' lyrics

O bless the Lord, my soul!

His grace to thee proclaim!

And all that is within me join

To bless his holy name!

2 O bless the Lord, my soul!

His mercies bear in mind!

Forget not all his benefits!

The Lord to thee is kind.

3 He clothes us with his love;

Upholds us with his truth;

He heals all our infirmities

And ransoms us from death.

4 Then bless his holy name,

Whose grace hath made us whole,

Whose loving kindness crowns our days!

O bless the Lord, my soul!