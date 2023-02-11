'Breathe on me, Breath of God' lyrics
The hymn Breathe on me, Breath of God' was written by Edwin Hatch, a Church of England vicar and the Professor of Classics at the University of Trinity College in Canada, in 1878.
It is sung to a number of different tunes, including Aylesbury by John Chetham and S.S. Wesley and Carlisle by the blind London organist Charles Lockhart.
Breathe on me, Breath of God,
fill me with life anew,
that I may love the way you love,
and do what you would do.
Breathe on me, Breath of God,
until my heart is pure,
until my will is one with yours,
to do and to endure.
Breathe on me, Breath of God,
so shall I never die,
but live with you the perfect life
for all eternity.
