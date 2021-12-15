Calling all young musicians: study with leading international soloists in a perfect setting next summer!

Situated in 100 stunning acres of tree-lined countryside overlooking the St Lawrence River, Domaine Forget de Charlevoix is the picture-perfect home of the Domaine Forget International Music and Dance Academy, one of the most prestigious of its kind. Since 1978, thousands of brilliantly talented young musicians have made their way to this historic property, just North of Quebec City in the Canadian province of Quebec, to hone their skills under the watchful eyes of world-renowned performers and teachers. And the good news? Applications to enjoy this unique experience in the summer of 2022 are now being welcomed, with a closing date of 1 February.

Every year, Domaine Forget International Music and Dance Academy recruits professors that are second-to-none, and 2022 is no different. Among those guiding and encouraging the students this year will be world-renowned performers such as Emmanuel Pahud, principal flautist of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra and an acclaimed concert soloist, conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the music director of the Metropolitan Opera in New York and the Philadelphia Orchestra, and violinist Vladim Gluzman, one of today’s most in-demand soloists around the globe. Although their expertise is available to all students from ages 16-18 upwards (depending on the programme), the exacting demands of the Academy courses make them more suited to performers who are seriously intent on a career in music. Importantly, a number of scholarships are available to study at the Academy and each applicant is eligible to be assessed for them.

The unrivalled teaching staff and beautiful setting aside, what sets the Domaine Forget International Music and Dance Academy apart is the exceptional opportunities it offers to its students. As well as the exceptional 600-seat main concert hall, one of the finest in the country, the extensive facilities include several smaller performance areas, practice rooms and teaching studios, plus, of course, excellently equipped dining and lodging facilities. As well as providing a centre of excellence, the Academy aims to create an inviting atmosphere in which to spend a summer fortnight.

The range of two-week study programmes, meanwhile, is every bit as eye-catching as the facilities. In 2022, there will be no fewer than 22 to choose from, ranging from individual instrument tuition to courses in conducting, chamber music, new music and dance. As well as private one-to-one lessons and group masterclasses, there are performance opportunities – including in the main hall itself – guest lectures, exhibitions and free attendance at concerts at the accompanying Domaine Forget de Charlevoix International Festival, an event that attracts 12,000 people per year.

For the perfect place for aspiring young musicians to learn from top performers, hone their skills and enjoy the company of similarly talented and like-minded performers, Domaine Forget International Music and Dance Academy has few peers. For full details, go to the Academy’s website. And remember, the closing date for applications is 1 February 2022. Apply now!