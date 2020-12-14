Christmas concerts with live audiences: where can you attend classical concerts this Christmas?

The Sixteen at Cadogan Hall

Tuesday 15 December, 5pm and 7.30pm

Wednesday 16 December, 5pm and 7.30pm

This concert will be recorded for later broadcast on Wednesday 23 December at 7.30pm.

Programme:

Traditional The truth from above

Will Todd My Lord has come

Palestrina Rorate caeli

Howard Skempton Adam lay ybounden

Byrd Rorate caeli

Traditional Gabriel’s message

Nicholas Allan Jesus’ Christmas Party

plainsong Veni, veni Emmanuel

Jonathan Dove I am the Day

Traditional Wexford Carol

Lassus Laetentur caeli

Ord Adam lay ybounden

Byrd Laetentur caeli

Clement Clarke Moore The Night before Christmas

Leontovich Carol of the Bells

McDowall Now may we singen

Organ Recital with Benjamin Nicholas at Merton College Chapel, Oxford

Thursday 17 December, 1.15pm

This event will also be livestreamed on YouTube. Book seats here. Livestream link here.

Programme:

Louis-Claude Daquin Noël Suisse

Henri Mulet Noël

Three Chorale Preludes:

JS Bach Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland BWV 659

Jeanne Demessieux Rorate Caeli

JS Bach Wachet Auf BWV 645

Alexandre Guilmant Offertoire sur Deux Noëls

Judith Bingham The Dawn of Redeeming Grace

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, from the Nutcracker Suite Op.71a

Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy Dance of the Reed Pipes

Olivier Messiaen Dieu Parmi Nous (La Nativité du Seigneur)

Swing into Christmas at Cadogan Hall

Thursday 17 December, 5pm and 8pm

Down for the Count Concert Orchestra feat. City String Ensemble with conductor Mike Paul-Smith.

Programme to include:

I’ve Got You Under My Skin

That Ole Devil Called Love

When I Fall In Love

Let’s Face the Music and Dance

Chestnuts Roasting (The Christmas Song)

I’ll Be Home for Christmas

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

London Gay Men’s Chorus at Snape Maltings

Friday 18 December, 12pm and 4pm

Programme to include Christmas classics, pop hits, carols and musical numbers.

The Swingles at Snape Maltings

Friday 18 December, 7pm

Saturday 19 December, 2pm and 7pm

Programme to include reworkings of Christmas classics and modern seasonal favourites.

Hampstead Jazz Club at Cadogan Hall

Saturday 19 December, 7pm

Live performance with socially distanced audience and ticketed live stream.

Host Nigel Williams/ Carroll Thompson/ Paul Lee/ Jo Harrop/ Tara Minton

Featuring Pianist Alex Webb/ pianist Phil Merriman/ pianist Paul Edis/ guitarist Ciyo Brown/ saxophonist Tommaso Starace/ trumpeter Freddie Gavita/ double bassist Ed Babar/ drummer David Ingamells/ Amika String Quartet.

Chamber Choir of London at Snape Maltings

Sunday 20 December, 12pm and 4pm

Programme to include Britten’s A Ceremony of Carols, Coventry Carol, Silent Night and Christmas carols written in the last century.

Solus Trumpet Ensemble at Snape Maltings

Monday 21 December, 12pm and 4pm

Programme to include trumpet ensemble arrangements of Christmas music ranging from Britten to Mariah Carey.

The King’s Singers at Snape Maltings

Tuesday 22 December, 12pm and 4pm

Programme to include Christmas pieces from the UK, Europe and America, from Victoria’s O Magnum mysterium to carol arrangements and Irving Berlin’s White Christmas.

Carols by Candlelight at Cadogan Hall

Thursday 24 December, 3pm

Soprano Harriet Eyley/ Mozart Festival Chorus/ Mozart Festival Ensemble in full 18th century costume/ conductor Steven Devine/ special guest reader Mark Williams

Programme:

Cullen Joy to the World

Pearsall In dulci jubilo

Willcocks I saw three ships

Handel Let the Bright Seraphim

Rutter Sussex Carol

Handel Eternal Source of Light Devine

Willcocks Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Vaughan Williams O Little Town of Bethlehem

Viennese Christmas Spectacular at Cadogan Hall

Sunday 27 December, 3.30pm and 7pm

London Concertante

Programme:

Strauss Die Fledermaus Overture

Strauss Trish-trasch Polka

Tchaikovsky Sleeping Beauty Waltz

Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 5

Tchaikovsky Nutcracker Suite

Strauss Blue Danube Waltz

Rainer Hersch Orkestra at Cadogan Hall

Thursday 31 December, 3pm and 7pm

Rainer Hersch Orkestra with I Fagiolini Choir.

Programme:

Trump: The Opera (world premiere)

The Brexit Train or ‘Goodbye E.U.’

BBC Radio 4 The Shipping Forecast (orchestrated)

Beethoven Complete Symphonies in 5 minutes

Bizet Carmen Overture

Handel Zadok the Priest (‘translated’)

Pachelbel Canon Remix

Ravel Bolero

Wagner The Ride of the Valkyries

plus, the traditional, comedy ‘conducting competition’, seasonal favourites and more.