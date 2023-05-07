Composer Franz Schubert set Christian Friedrich Daniel Schubart's poem about a trout being caught by a fisherman to music in early 1817, although he removed the last stanza, which turned the poem into a moral tale warning young women to be on their guard against young men.

The song soon proved popular, inspiring Schubert to write the piano quintet Trout Quintet which incorporated the song Die Forelle

Die Forelle lyrics

Die Forelle original German lyrics

In einem Bächlein helle,

Da schoss in froher Eil’

Die launische Forelle

Vorueber wie ein Pfeil.

Ich stand an dem Gestade

Und sah in süsser Ruh’

Des muntern Fishleins Bade

Im klaren Bächlein zu.

Ein Fischer mit der Rute

Wohl an dem Ufer stand,

Und sah’s mit kaltem Blute

Wie sich das Fischlein wand.

So lang dem Wasser helle

So dacht’ ich, nicht gebricht,

So fängt er die Forelle

Mit seiner Angel nicht.

Doch endlich ward dem Diebe

Die Zeit zu lang.

Er macht das Bächlein tückisch trübe,

Und eh’ ich es gedacht

So zuckte seine Rute

Das Fischlein zappelt dran,

Und ich mit regem Blute

Sah die Betrog’ne an.

Die Forelle English lyrics

In a clear little brook,

There darted, about in happy haste,

The moody trout

Dashing everywhere like an arrow.

I stood on the bank

And watched, in sweet peace,

The fish’s bath

In the clear little brook.

A fisherman with his gear

Came to stand on the bank

And watched with cold blood

As the little fish weaved here and there.

But as long as the water remains clear,

I thought, no worry,

He’ll never catch the trout

With his hook.

But finally, for the thief,

Time seemed to pass too slowly.

He made the little brook murky,

And before I thought it could be,

So his line twitched.

There thrashed the fish,

And I, with raging blood,

Gazed on the betrayed one.

