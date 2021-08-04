Everything we know about Fisherman’s Friends 2, its release date, trailer, cast and soundtrack

The film about the real-life Cornish sea shanty group The Fisherman’s Friends is set to return to the big screen in 2022.

In April 2021, it was revealed that filming had begun on a sequel to the 2019 film Fisherman’s Friends. It had been scheduled to shoot in summer 2020, but was forced to delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The film told the story of the sea shanty group from Port Isaac in Cornwall, who found global fame after being plucked from obscurity by a record label exec, played by Daniel Mays.

What will Fisherman’s Friends 2 be about?

The Fisherman’s Friends sequel film will continue following the now highly successful sea shanty crew as they handle their new-found fame. The film will tell the story of the release of their second album and their debut on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival.

Fisherman’s Friends 2 cast

Richard Harrington, Ramon Tikaram and Joshua Maguire will join the cast, as well as singer-songwriter Imelda May, who is making her acting debut.

Daniel Mays, Tuppence Middleton and Noel Clarke will not be returning, despite appearing in the first film.

Fisherman’s Friends 2 release date

Fisherman’s Friends 2 is slated for release on 29 April 2022 in the UK.

Fisherman’s Friends 2 soundtrack: which sea shanties will be featured in the film?

It is not yet known which sea shanties and music will appear in the sequel film to Fisherman’s Friends. Because the film will follow the crew’s release of its second album on Universal, the label they were signed to in the first film, it’s likely that many of the tracks that feature on One and All will be included in the film.

The music for the first film was recorded by the shanty crew The Fisherman’s Friends themselves.

Track listing for Fisherman’s Friends

Keep Hauling Nelson’s Blood John Kanaka The Coast of High Barbary South Australia Little Liz I Love You Widow Woman Le Capitaine De San Malo Blow The Man Down Shanty Man Oh You New York Girls The ‘Trelawny’ National Anthem The Leaving Shanty No Hopers, Jokers & Rogues Fisherman’s Blues (What Shall We Do With The) Drunken Sailor Union of Different Kinds

How to watch Fisherman’s Friends online

