Everything you need to know about this year’s First Night of the Proms
After a couple of challenging years for classical music, the Proms are back for a full-length season with eight weeks of concerts at the Royal Albert Hall. But what's planned for this year's First Night of the Proms?
Published:
When is the 2022 First Night of the Proms?
This year’s First Night of the Proms will take place on Friday 15 July. The concert is scheduled to begin at 7.30pm with accompanying coverage on BBC TV and radio.
Who is conducting the 2022 First Night of the Proms?
The BBC Symphony Orchestra’s chief conductor Sakari Oramo will celebrate the return of large-scale live music-making, conducting his orchestral players alongside the BBC Symphony Chorus, the Crouch End Festival Chorus and a list of starry soloists.
Earlier this month, Oramo extended his contract with the BBC Symphony Orchestra until the end of the season in 2026. He’s held the role since 2013 and in 2019 was joined by fellow Finn Dalia Stasevska as principal guest conductor of the orchestra, who conducted the First Night last year.
What is the programme for the 2022 First Night of the Proms?
This year’s First Night of the Proms will feature a stand-alone work: Verdi’s mighty Requiem, to be performed without an interval with soloists including soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha and tenor Freddie De Tommaso.
Programme to include:
Verdi: Requiem
Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha soprano
Gerhild Romberger contralto
Freddie De Tommaso tenor
Kihwan Sim bass-baritone
Crouch End Festival Chorus
BBC Symphony Chorus
BBC Symphony Orchestra
Sakari Oramo conductor
Find out more about tenor Freddie De Tommaso
How can I watch the 2022 First Night of the Proms?
The First Night of the Proms will be broadcast live to watch on BBC Two and to listen to on BBC iPlayer.
To attend the Proms in person, seated tickets will be available from £8.50 for under-18s and Promming tickets will be on sale from £6.
Who is presenting the 2022 First Night of the Proms?
The First Night of the Proms TV coverage will be hosted by Clive Myrie.
Will the First Night of the Proms be available on BBC iPlayer?
Yes, the First Night of the Proms will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer until 10 October.
Photo (top): Chris Christodoulou
Photo (middle) Benjamin Ealovega
Photo (bottom): Craig Gibson