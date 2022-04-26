Everything you need to know about this year’s First Night of the Proms

When is the 2022 First Night of the Proms?

This year’s First Night of the Proms will take place on Friday 15 July. The concert is scheduled to begin at 7.30pm with accompanying coverage on BBC TV and radio.

Advertisement

Who is conducting the 2022 First Night of the Proms?

The BBC Symphony Orchestra’s chief conductor Sakari Oramo will celebrate the return of large-scale live music-making, conducting his orchestral players alongside the BBC Symphony Chorus, the Crouch End Festival Chorus and a list of starry soloists.

Earlier this month, Oramo extended his contract with the BBC Symphony Orchestra until the end of the season in 2026. He’s held the role since 2013 and in 2019 was joined by fellow Finn Dalia Stasevska as principal guest conductor of the orchestra, who conducted the First Night last year.

What is the programme for the 2022 First Night of the Proms?

This year’s First Night of the Proms will feature a stand-alone work: Verdi’s mighty Requiem, to be performed without an interval with soloists including soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha and tenor Freddie De Tommaso.

Programme to include:

Verdi: Requiem

Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha soprano

Gerhild Romberger contralto

Freddie De Tommaso tenor

Kihwan Sim bass-baritone

Crouch End Festival Chorus

BBC Symphony Chorus

BBC Symphony Orchestra

Sakari Oramo conductor

Find out more about tenor Freddie De Tommaso

What are the best First Night of the Proms from history? We pick out some of our favourites.

Why are the Proms called the Proms? We explain the history behind the term and how the BBC Proms came to be.

How can I watch the 2022 First Night of the Proms?

The First Night of the Proms will be broadcast live to watch on BBC Two and to listen to on BBC iPlayer.

To attend the Proms in person, seated tickets will be available from £8.50 for under-18s and Promming tickets will be on sale from £6.

Who is presenting the 2022 First Night of the Proms?

The First Night of the Proms TV coverage will be hosted by Clive Myrie.

Will the First Night of the Proms be available on BBC iPlayer?

Yes, the First Night of the Proms will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer until 10 October.

Advertisement

Photo (top): Chris Christodoulou

Photo (middle) Benjamin Ealovega

Photo (bottom): Craig Gibson