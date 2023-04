Who can't resist singing 'Give me joy in my heart'? Sung to the rousing tune Sing Hosanna (the same as Give me oil in my lamp it is a popular hymn for children and a bit of a belter.

'Give me joy in my heart' lyrics

Give me joy in my heart, keep me praising.

Give me joy in my heart, I pray.

Give me joy in my heart, keep me praising.

Keep me praising till the break of day.

Refrain:

Sing hosanna, sing hosanna,

sing hosanna to the King of kings!

Sing hosanna, sing hosanna,

sing hosanna to the King!

Give me peace in my heart, keep me resting.

Give me peace in my heart, I pray.

Give me peace in my heart, keep me resting.

Keep me resting till the break of day. [Refrain]

Give me love in my heart, keep me serving.

Give me love in my heart, I pray.

Give me love in my heart, keep me serving.

Keep me serving till the break of day. [Refrain]

