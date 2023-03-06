The folk song and nursery rhyme 'Go Tell Aunt Rhody', which dates back to the 19th century, is about grief and loss.

'Go tell Aunt Rhody' lyrics

Go tell Aunt Rhody,

Go tell Aunt Rhody,

Go tell Aunt Rhody

The old gray goose is dead.

The one she's been saving,

The one she's been saving,

The one she's been saving

To make a feather bed.

The goslings are cryin’,

The goslings are cryin’,

The goslings are cryin’,

Because their mammy’s dead.

She died in the mill pond,

She died in the mill pond,

She died in the mill pond

From standing on her head.

So Go tell Aunt Rhody,

Go tell Aunt Rhody,

Go tell Aunt Rhody

The old gray goose is dead.