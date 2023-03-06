'God moves in a mysterious way' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the hymn 'God moves in a mysterious way'
'God moves in a mysterious way' was the last hymn William Cowper ever wrote. Cowper suffered from depression and he wrote this hymn in 1773, the year he attempted suicide by drowning. It is published 1102 hymnals.
William Cowper is also famous as the friend of fellow hymn writer John Newton, who wrote the famous hymn 'Amazing Grace'
God moves in a mysterious way
His wonders to perform.
He plants his footsteps in the sea
And rides upon the storm.
You fearful saints, fresh courage take;
The clouds you so much dread
Are big with mercy and shall break
In blessings on your head.
His purposes will ripen fast,
Unfolding ev'ry hour.
The bud may have a bitter taste,
But sweet will be the flow'r.
Blind unbelief is sure to err
And scan his work in vain.
God is his own interpreter,
And he will make it plain.
Con maravillas obra Dios
en la profundidad;
calma la fiera tempestad
y pasa por la mar.
Oh santos, ya valor mostrad;
las nubes no temáis;
llenas están de gran bondad
y bendiciones dan.
Sus fines Dios revelará
con todo esplendor;
aunque amargo el botón,
más dulce es la flor.
El que carezca de la fe
en vano buscará.
El gran intérprete es Dios;
su plan aclarará.
