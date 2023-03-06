Initially called the President’s March, the music for ‘Hail Columbia’ was composed for the inauguration of George Washington in 1789 by Philip Phile. Almost 10 years later, in 1798, Joseph Hopkinson added the lyrics and ‘Hail Columbia’ was born.

It was an unofficial national anthems of the United States until ‘The Star-Spangled Banner‘ was named as the official one in 1931.

It was also the personal anthem for the president, until ‘Hail to the Chief‘ replaced it .Today it is the anthem of the American vice president and a popular patriotic song for Americans, sung onIndependence Day

‘Hail Columbia’ lyrics

Hail Columbia, happy land!

Hail, ye heroes, heav’n-born band,

Who fought and bled in freedom’s cause,

Who fought and bled in freedom’s cause,

And when the storm of war was gone

Enjoy’d the peace your valor won.

Let independence be our boast,

Ever mindful what it cost;

Ever grateful for the prize,

Let its altar reach the skies.

Chorus

Firm, united let us be,

Rallying round our liberty,

As a band of brothers joined,

Peace and safety we shall find.

Immortal patriots, rise once more,

Defend your rights, defend your shore!

Let no rude foe, with impious hand,

Let no rude foe, with impious hand,

Invade the shrine where sacred lies

Of toil and blood, the well-earned prize,

While off’ring peace, sincere and just,

In Heaven’s we place a manly trust,

That truth and justice will prevail,

And every scheme of bondage fail.

Chorus

Firm, united let us be,

Rallying round our liberty,

As a band of brothers joined,

Peace and safety we shall find.

Behold the chief who now commands,

Once more to serve his country stands.

The rock on which the storm will break,

The rock on which the storm will break,

But armed in virtue, firm, and true,

His hopes are fixed on Heav’n and you.

When hope was sinking in dismay,

When glooms obscured Columbia’s day,

His steady mind, from changes free,

Resolved on death or liberty.

Chorus

Firm, united let us be,

Rallying round our liberty,

As a band of brothers joined,

Peace and safety we shall find.

Sound, sound the trump of fame,

Let Washington’s great name

Ring through the world with loud applause,

Ring through the world with loud applause,

Let ev’ry clime to freedom dear,

Listen with a joyful ear,

With equal skill, with God-like pow’r

He governs in the fearful hour

Of horrid war, or guides with ease

The happier time of honest peace.

Chorus

Firm, united let us be,

Rallying round our liberty,

As a band of brothers joined,

Peace and safety we shall find.