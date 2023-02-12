The hymn 'He Will Hold Me Fast' was written by Ada Ruth Habershon in 1906. Habershon is perhaps best known as the author of the hymn 'Will the Circle Be Unbroken'

'He will hold me fast' lyrics

When I fear my faith will fail,

Christ will hold me fast;

When the tempter would prevail,

He can hold me fast!

Refrain:

He will hold me fast,

He will hold me fast;

For my Savior loves me so,

He will hold me fast.

I could never keep my hold,

He must hold me fast;

For my love is often cold,

He must hold me fast. [Refrain]

I am precious in His sight,

He will hold me fast;

Those He saves are His delight,

He will hold me fast. [Refrain]

He'll not let my soul be lost,

Christ will hold me fast;

Bought by Him at such a cost,

He will hold me fast. [Refrain]

Amen.