Who wrote the hymn 'Holy God we praise thy name'?

Although the popular hymn 'Holy God we praise thy name' has 18th century German roots, its inspiration came from the ancient prayer Te Deum. 'Holy God we praise thy name' started life as the German hymn 'Großer Gott, wir loben dich', which was written by priest Großer Gott in 1771 as a paraphrase of Te Deum. 'Großer Gott, wir loben dich' became one of Germany's most popular hymns and as such it was inevitable it would make its way to English speaking countries when Germans started to emigrate in large numbers to the USA in the 19th century.

It was translated into English by Clarence A. Walworth in in 1858

'Holy God we praise thy name' lyrics

Holy God, we praise thy name.

God of all, we bow before thee.

All on earth your scepter claim;

all in heav’n above adore thee.

Infinite thy vast domain,

everlasting is thy reign.

Hark, the loud celestial hymn,

angel choirs above are raising.

Cherubim and seraphim,

in unceasing chorus praising,

fill the heav’ns with sweet accord:

Holy, holy, holy Lord.

Lo! the apostolic train

join thy sacred name to hallow.

Prophets swell the glad refrain,

and the blessed martyrs follow,

and, from morn till set of sun,

through the church the song goes on.

Holy Author, Holy Word,

Holy Spirit, three we name thee;

still, one holy voice is heard:

undivided God, we claim thee,

and adoring bend the knee,

while we own the mystery.

'Großer Gott, wir loben dich' original German lyrics

Großer Gott, wir loben dich,

Herr, wir preisen deine Stärke.

Vor dir neigt die Erde sich

und bewundert deine Werke.

Wie du warst vor aller Zeit,

so bleibst du in Ewigkeit.

Alles, was dich preisen kann,

Cherubim und Seraphinen

stimmen dir ein Loblied an,

alle Engel, die dir dienen,

rufen dir stets ohne Ruh':

Heilig, heilig, heilig! zu.

Der Apostel heil'ger Chor,

der Propheten hehre Menge,

schickt zu deinem Thron empor

neue Lob- und Dankgesänge;

der Blutzeugen lichte Schar

lobt und preist dich immerdar.

Dich Gott Vater auf dem Thron,

loben Große, loben Kleine.

Deinem eingeborenen Sohn

singt die heilige Gemeinde,

und sie ehrt den Heil'gen Geist,

der uns seinen Trost erweist.

Du, des Vaters ew'ger Sohn,

hast die Menschheit angenommen,

bist vom hohen Himmelsthron

zu uns auf die Welt gekommen,

hast uns Gottes Gnad' gebracht,

von der Sünd' uns frei gemacht.

Durch dich steht das Himmelstor

allen, welche glauben offen.

Du stellst uns dem Vater vor,

wenn wir kindlich auf dich hoffen;

du wirst kommen zum Gericht,

wenn der letzte Tag anbricht.

Herr steh' deinen Dienern bei,

welche dich in Demut bitten.

Kauftest durch dein Blut uns frei,

hast den Tod für uns gelitten;

nimm uns nach vollbrachtem Lauf

zu dir in den Himmel auf.

Herr, erbarm, erbarme dich.

Lass uns deine Güte schauen;

deine Treue zeige sich,

wie wir fest auf dich vertrauen.

Auf dich hoffen wir allein;

lass uns nicht verloren sein.

