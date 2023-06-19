The hymn 'I asked the Lord that I might grow' was written by renowned hymn writer John Newton, who was the author of one of the most famous hymns ever, 'Amazing Grace'.

John Newton was a former slave ship captain turned clergyman. Although he remained a captain until 1754-5, his conversion to the Christian faith began in 1748 when a violent storm battered his ship, causing him to ask God for mercy. As a result he started questioning his role in the slave trade, and studying Christianity.

He later became an abolitionist, as well as a clergyman, working alongside William Wilberforce to abolish the slave trade, which finally happened in 1807 just before his death

'I asked the Lord that I might grow' lyrics

I asked the Lord that I might grow

in faith and love and ev'ry grace;

might more of his salvation know,

and seek more earnestly his face.

’Twas he who taught me thus to pray,

and he, I trust, has answered pray'r,

but it has been in such a way

as almost drove me to despair.

I hoped that in some favored hour

at once he’d answer my request,

and by his love’s constraining pow’r

subdue my sins and give me rest.

Instead of this he made me feel

the hidden evils of my heart,

and let the angry pow’rs of hell

assault my soul in ev'ry part.

Yea more, with his own hand he seemed

intent to aggravate my woe,

crossed all the fair designs I schemed,

humbled my heart, and laid me low.

"Lord, why is this?" I, trembling, cried;

"Wilt thou pursue thy worm to death?"

"Tis in this way," the Lord replied,

"I answer prayer for grace and faith.

"These inward trials I employ

from self and pride to set thee free,

and break thy schemes of earthly joy

that thou may’st find thy all in me."

Main image © Getty Images