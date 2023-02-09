Hymn writer extraordinaire Fanny Crosby wrote the hymn 'I believe in God the Father'.

Advertisement

Crosby was a prolific hymn writer, writing over 8,000 hymns during her lifetime including 'Pass Me Not, O Gentle Saviour', 'Blessed Assurance', 'Tell Me the Story of Jesus' and 'To God Be the Glory'. She died in 1915 aged 94.

'I believe in God the Father' lyrics

I believe in God the Father,

Who created Heav’n and earth;

Made the stars to shine so brightly,

Gave each living thing its birth.

I believe in God the Father,

And in Jesus Christ His Son,

Who was crucified on Calv’ry

For the sins that all have done.

I believe He died, was buried,

Rose again, no more to die;

And ascending to His Father,

Took His seat with Him on high.

I believe in God the Spirit,

Sent to us from Heav’n above,

And the Church our blessèd Savior

Hath redeemed by His great love.

Advertisement

I believe in His forgiveness,

And His wondrous power to save;

In a glorious resurrection,

And a life beyond the grave.

I believe in God the Father,

I believe in God the Son,

And in God the Holy Spirit,

Everlasting Three in One.