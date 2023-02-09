'I Believe in God the Father' lyrics
Here are the lyrics tot he hymn 'I believe in God the Father'
Hymn writer extraordinaire Fanny Crosby wrote the hymn 'I believe in God the Father'.
Crosby was a prolific hymn writer, writing over 8,000 hymns during her lifetime including 'Pass Me Not, O Gentle Saviour', 'Blessed Assurance', 'Tell Me the Story of Jesus' and 'To God Be the Glory'. She died in 1915 aged 94.
'I believe in God the Father' lyrics
I believe in God the Father,
Who created Heav’n and earth;
Made the stars to shine so brightly,
Gave each living thing its birth.
I believe in God the Father,
And in Jesus Christ His Son,
Who was crucified on Calv’ry
For the sins that all have done.
I believe He died, was buried,
Rose again, no more to die;
And ascending to His Father,
Took His seat with Him on high.
I believe in God the Spirit,
Sent to us from Heav’n above,
And the Church our blessèd Savior
Hath redeemed by His great love.
I believe in His forgiveness,
And His wondrous power to save;
In a glorious resurrection,
And a life beyond the grave.
I believe in God the Father,
I believe in God the Son,
And in God the Holy Spirit,
Everlasting Three in One.