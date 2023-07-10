Named La Dessalinienne in honour of Haiti's revolutionary leader and first ruler Jean-Jacques Dessalines, Haiti's national anthem was composed by Nicolas Geffrard and the lyrics were written by Justin Lhérisson in 1903.

Advertisement

The pair were inspired to write it after the government launched a competition to find a national anthem to celebrate the centenary of the Haitian Revolution. It was officially adopted as Haiti's national anthem in 1904.

La Dessalinienne lyrics

La Dessalinienne in English

For the Country, for the Ancestors,

Let us march united, let us march united.

Let there be no traitors in our ranks!

Let us be the only masters of the soil.

Let us march united, let us march united

For the Country, for the Ancestors,

Let us march, let us march, let us march united,

For the Country, for the Ancestors...

For the Forefathers, for the Fatherland

Let us toil joyous, let us toil joyous.

When the field fructifies

The soul fortifies

Let us toil joyous, let us toil joyous

For the Forefathers, for the Fatherland

Let us toil, let us toil, let us toil joyous

For the Forefathers, for the Fatherland.

For the Country and for our Fathers

Let us train Sons, let us train Sons

Free, strong and prosperous

We shall always be brothers

Let us train Sons, Let us train Sons

For the Country and for our Fathers

Let us train, let us train, let us train Sons

For the Country and for our Fathers.

For the Forefathers, for the Fatherland

Oh God of the Valiant, Oh God of the Valiant!

Under your infinite protection

Take our rights, our life

Oh God of the Valiant, Oh God of the Valiant!

For the Forefathers, for the Fatherland

Oh God, Oh God, Oh God of the Valiant

For the Forefathers, for the Fatherland.

For the Flag, for the Fatherland

To die is beautiful, to die is beautiful!

Our past cries out to us:

Have a hardened soul!

To die is beautiful, to die is beautiful

For the Flag, for the Fatherland

To die, to die, to die is beautiful

For the Flag, for the Fatherland.

La Dessalinienne in French

Pour le Pays, pour les Ancêtres,

Marchons unis, marchons unis.

Dans nos rangs point de traîtres!

Du sol soyons seuls maîtres.

Marchons unis, marchons unis

Pour le Pays, pour les Ancêtres,

Marchons, marchons, marchons unis,

Pour le Pays, pour les Ancêtres...

Pour les Aïeux, pour la Patrie

Bêchons joyeux, bêchons joyeux

Quand le champ fructifie

L'âme se fortifie

Bêchons joyeux, bêchons joyeux

Pour les Aïeux, pour la Patrie

Bêchons, bêchons, bêchons joyeux

Pour les Aïeux, pour la Patrie.

Pour le Pays et pour nos Pères

Formons des Fils, formons des Fils

Libres, forts et prospères

Toujours nous serons frères

Formons des Fils, formons des Fils

Pour le Pays et pour nos Pères

Formons, formons, formons des Fils

Pour le Pays et pour nos Pères.

Pour les Aïeux, pour la Patrie

O Dieu des Preux, O Dieu des Preux!

Sous ta garde infinie

Prends nos droits, notre vie

O Dieu des Preux, O Dieu des Preux!

Pour les Aïeux, pour la Patrie

O Dieu, O Dieu, O Dieu des Preux

Pour les Aïeux, pour la Patrie.

Pour le Drapeau, pour la Patrie

Mourir est beau, mourir est beau!

Notre passé nous crie:

Ayez l'âme aguerrie!

Mourir est beau, mourir est beau

Pour le Drapeau, pour la Patrie

Mourir, mourir, mourir est beau

Pour le Drapeau, pour la Patrie.

Advertisement

Main image © Getty Images