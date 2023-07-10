'La Dessalinienne' lyrics: the words to the national anthem of Haiti
Here are the lyrics to Haiti's national anthem 'La Dessalinienne' in both English and French
Named La Dessalinienne in honour of Haiti's revolutionary leader and first ruler Jean-Jacques Dessalines, Haiti's national anthem was composed by Nicolas Geffrard and the lyrics were written by Justin Lhérisson in 1903.
The pair were inspired to write it after the government launched a competition to find a national anthem to celebrate the centenary of the Haitian Revolution. It was officially adopted as Haiti's national anthem in 1904.
La Dessalinienne lyrics
La Dessalinienne in English
For the Country, for the Ancestors,
Let us march united, let us march united.
Let there be no traitors in our ranks!
Let us be the only masters of the soil.
Let us march united, let us march united
For the Country, for the Ancestors,
Let us march, let us march, let us march united,
For the Country, for the Ancestors...
For the Forefathers, for the Fatherland
Let us toil joyous, let us toil joyous.
When the field fructifies
The soul fortifies
Let us toil joyous, let us toil joyous
For the Forefathers, for the Fatherland
Let us toil, let us toil, let us toil joyous
For the Forefathers, for the Fatherland.
For the Country and for our Fathers
Let us train Sons, let us train Sons
Free, strong and prosperous
We shall always be brothers
Let us train Sons, Let us train Sons
For the Country and for our Fathers
Let us train, let us train, let us train Sons
For the Country and for our Fathers.
For the Forefathers, for the Fatherland
Oh God of the Valiant, Oh God of the Valiant!
Under your infinite protection
Take our rights, our life
Oh God of the Valiant, Oh God of the Valiant!
For the Forefathers, for the Fatherland
Oh God, Oh God, Oh God of the Valiant
For the Forefathers, for the Fatherland.
For the Flag, for the Fatherland
To die is beautiful, to die is beautiful!
Our past cries out to us:
Have a hardened soul!
To die is beautiful, to die is beautiful
For the Flag, for the Fatherland
To die, to die, to die is beautiful
For the Flag, for the Fatherland.
La Dessalinienne in French
Pour le Pays, pour les Ancêtres,
Marchons unis, marchons unis.
Dans nos rangs point de traîtres!
Du sol soyons seuls maîtres.
Marchons unis, marchons unis
Pour le Pays, pour les Ancêtres,
Marchons, marchons, marchons unis,
Pour le Pays, pour les Ancêtres...
Pour les Aïeux, pour la Patrie
Bêchons joyeux, bêchons joyeux
Quand le champ fructifie
L'âme se fortifie
Bêchons joyeux, bêchons joyeux
Pour les Aïeux, pour la Patrie
Bêchons, bêchons, bêchons joyeux
Pour les Aïeux, pour la Patrie.
Pour le Pays et pour nos Pères
Formons des Fils, formons des Fils
Libres, forts et prospères
Toujours nous serons frères
Formons des Fils, formons des Fils
Pour le Pays et pour nos Pères
Formons, formons, formons des Fils
Pour le Pays et pour nos Pères.
Pour les Aïeux, pour la Patrie
O Dieu des Preux, O Dieu des Preux!
Sous ta garde infinie
Prends nos droits, notre vie
O Dieu des Preux, O Dieu des Preux!
Pour les Aïeux, pour la Patrie
O Dieu, O Dieu, O Dieu des Preux
Pour les Aïeux, pour la Patrie.
Pour le Drapeau, pour la Patrie
Mourir est beau, mourir est beau!
Notre passé nous crie:
Ayez l'âme aguerrie!
Mourir est beau, mourir est beau
Pour le Drapeau, pour la Patrie
Mourir, mourir, mourir est beau
Pour le Drapeau, pour la Patrie.
Main image © Getty Images