'Ladybird, ladybird fly away home' lyrics

Here are the lyrics to the nursery rhyme 'Ladybird ladybird fly away home'
There's no denying the nursery rhyme 'Ladybird, ladybird fly away home' is pretty dark! There are thoughts it dates back to the 16th century and when catholic priests were persecuted and burnt at the stake.
Another theory is that Our Lady brought the insect to destroy a plague of plant-destroying pests as ladybirds are a popular control method for aphids, and as a result farmers today often recite the rhyme for good luck before setting fire to stubble fields.
Ladybird, ladybird fly away home,
Your house is on fire and your children are gone,
All except one, and her name is Ann,
And she hid under the baking pan.
There's an even grimmer version, which goes;
Your house is on fire
Your children shall burn!
