Line of Duty on BBC: Who wrote the music and can you buy the soundtrack?

The music of Jed Mercurio’s hit show Line of Duty has helped cement its reputation as one of the BBC’s most exciting and talked-about police dramas. With season 6 coming out this year, we’re shining a spotlight on the brilliant composer behind the programme’s dramatic score – as well as a few others you might have heard of.

The first five series of Line of Duty are now available to watch on BBC iPlayer, starring Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar.

Who wrote the music to BBC’s Line of Duty?

The score and theme music for BBC’s Line of Duty was written by Canadian/British composer Carly Paradis, who, as well as having worked on the scores for The Pembrokeshire Murders and Lady Chatterley’s Lover, is probably best known for her score to The Innocents, the 2018 Netflix supernatural drama.

In 2019, Carly Paradis performed her score for The Innocents at the BBC Proms with the London Contemporary Orchestra and its conductor Robert Ames. The performance was part of a Late Night Prom celebrating sci-fi music for film and television.

Paradis’s score for Line of Duty features a blend of orchestral instruments and electronic textures. Using electronic beats, tuned and untuned percussion, the score is full of racing rhythms to tie in with the programme’s dramatic plot.

Paradis has worked with Clint Mansell on several of his films, arranging piano parts for his score for Moon. There are moments of her Line of Duty score which seem to echo Mansell’s soundworlds and the techniques he uses. The shimmering strings and electronic shift to her score are techniques also used in Mansell’s iconic score for Requiem for a Dream.

The first season was released in 2012, with the album of the original soundtrack released two years later.

Paradis studied music and multimedia, specialising in digital studio composition.

Can you buy the soundtrack to BBC’s Line of Duty?

You can buy the original Line of Duty soundtrack in digital mp3 format from Amazon.

Can you stream the soundtrack to BBC’s Line of Duty?

You can stream Carly Paradis’s Line of Duty soundtrack now from the following streaming platforms:

Where can you watch Line of Duty internationally?

All five seasons of Line of Duty are available to watch on Amazon Prime. Each episode is available to buy for £2.49 or £13.99 for the full series.

You can buy Line of Duty in DVD format from the following outlets:

When will season 6 of Line of Duty be released in the UK and internationally?

Season six of Line of Duty will begin on BBC One on Sunday 21 March at 9pm. Series two is currently being repeated on BBC One, with all five previous series available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Press Office recently announced that there will be seven episodes instead of the usual six.

Listen up, fellas. When the gaffer asks for more, you better deliver.

#LineOfDuty returns for Series 6 with an extra episode (7 instead of 6). Coming soon to @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer. pic.twitter.com/6An7jywJI1 — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) February 2, 2021

Watch the trailer for BBC’s Line of Duty